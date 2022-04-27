ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Nearly 62% Of Iowans Are Fully Vaccinated

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nCT1M_0fM7c15k00

(Atlanta, A) — The latest figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found nearly 62-percent of Iowans are fully vaccinated. The number goes higher the older the Iowan is. For comparison – 87-percent of Iowans 65 and older are fully vaccinated, while about half of those 12-to-29 have had their shots. State officials confirm more than 95-hundred Iowans have died of COVID since the pandemic began in 2020. The Mayo Clinic identifies three of the state’s 99 counties as COVID hot spots. They are Mitchell County along the Minnesota border, Ida County in western Iowa, and Jefferson County in southeast Iowa.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Program Offers Iowans Free, Installed Smoke Alarms

(Omaha, NE) — Iowans in need can get a free smoke alarm installed in their house or apartment through an American Red Cross program called Sound the Alarm. The agency’s Iowa spokesman, Josh Murray, says home fires claim seven lives every day nationwide, but having a working smoke alarm can cut the risk of death in half. Starting this weekend, the Red Cross will begin visiting neighborhoods in several Iowa communities as part of the campaign, installing smoke detectors, and helping people to develop home fire escape plans. Iowans who want to help the campaign can visit Sound-The-Alarm-dot-org.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Bill Would Allow More Medical Professionals to Authorize Handicap Parking

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa legislature has sent the governor a bill that would give more medical professionals authority to recommend patients be permitted to park in handicapped spaces. Under the bill, licensed physical therapists and occupational therapists would be able to recommend the Iowa D-O-T issue license plates for Iowans with permanent disabilities or permits that hang on a rear-view mirror for those with temporary disabilities. Representative Dennis Bush of Cherokee says, “these therapists have the training necessary to determine if a person needs special parking privileges in order to better function independently.” The bill also lets health care professionals in other states issue recommendations to the Iowa D-O-T for plates or temporary permits that allow a vehicle to park in designated handicapped spaces.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

DeJear Adopts Harkin ‘Workdays’ as Campaign Tool

(Storm Lake, IA) — The only Democrat in this year’s race for governor has adopted a tool former Iowa Senator Tom Harkin used in his campaigns. Harkin, for example, kicked off his 1992 presidential run in New Hampshire with a “workday” at a factory. This February, Deidre DeJear launched what she calls “Workday Wednesdays.” She says if she’s “really going to meet Iowans where they are.” This past week, DeJear served lunch, helped with P-E, and read to students in a Storm Lake elementary school, and last week she worked on a greenhouse on a farm near Carlisle. She’s scheduled to speak tomorrow night (Saturday) at an Iowa Democratic Party fundraiser in Des Moines.
STORM LAKE, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Wants AG to Drop Appeal of Ruling That Ended Mask Mandate

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is urging the Justice Department to drop its appeal of a ruling that struck down the mask requirement for public transportation. She says, “Americans’ decisions to wear masks should be up to them.” Last week a federal judge in Florida ruled the Centers for Disease Control had exceeded its authority by issuing a mask mandate for planes, trains, buses, and subways. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says pursuing an appeal creates uncertainty for businesses and travelers. She suggests the Biden Administration should focus its public health measures on potentially infected immigrants who are illegally crossing the southern border.
IOWA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Coronavirus
Local
Iowa Government
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Covid#Hot Spots#Iowans#The Mayo Clinic
One Green Planet

North Carolina State University Exposed For Cruel ‘Ventilation Shutdown’ Method Used For Mass Animal Killing

Animal Outlook obtained shocking and horrific video footage filmed at a University showing experiments for cruel mass animal killing methods. Animal Outlook recently received public records, including research protocols, photographs, and approximately 10 hours of video footage that show the cruel experiments conducted by the North Carolina State University (NCSU) researchers in 2016. The research, of course, received funding from the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association to study the effects of ventilation shutdown or VSD on chickens.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-based Hy-Vee seeks to move corporate workers to retail

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will ask up to 500 of its employees to move from corporate-level jobs to retail positions at its stores. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports that the move comes after the company already eliminated 121 corporate-level positions in March. The company says 102 of those employees were offered retail positions. In addition to shifting employees’ jobs, the company said it will be pausing several projects, including a new warehouse in Cumming, Iowa. The company blamed, among other things, rising inflation, increasing fuel and construction costs and supply chain disruptions for the moves.
CUMMING, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Pharmacies, Law Enforcement Offices, Take Back Rx Drugs on Saturday

(Des Moines, IA) — Iowans who are doing some spring cleaning this weekend can plunk all of their bottles of unused prescription medications into a bag and drop them off on Saturday for safe, anonymous disposal. Tomorrow is the 21st National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Dale Woolery, director of the Governor’s Office of Drug Control Policy, says, it’s an all-hands-on-deck need to get rid of these unused medications that can lead to things like misuse, addiction, overdose, and death. The collection in October of 2021 netted more than six thousand pounds of prescription meds statewide. For more information, visit o-d-c-p-dot-Iowa-dot-gov.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Trooper Who Caught COVID Suing for Back Pay

(Ft. Dodge, IA) — A state trooper who contracted COVID in January of last year is suing the state for back pay and benefits. Matthew Eimers of Fort Dodge is a former Iowa National Guard soldier who worked in Ogden’s police department for nearly nine years before becoming a state trooper in March of 2001. The lawsuit indicates Eimers has heart and lung problems caused by COVID and has been unable to work for the past 15 months. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the state quit paying Eimers his salary after 60 days and he’s been using sick leave and other benefits to get by. Eimers’ lawsuit cites an Iowa law that requires the state to pay troopers who are incapacitated due to work-related injury or disease until they recover or are declared permanently disabled.
FORT DODGE, IA
Western Iowa Today

75-Mile Trek to Decorah Saturday to Raise Funds for Ukraine Cancer Clinic

(UNDATED) — A group of Luther College students and professors are planning a 75-mile-long bike ride from Rochester, Minnesota, to Decorah tomorrow — to raise money for Ukraine. Anita Tamang, a Luther College senior, is one of the event’s organizers. She says she was inspired by her Luther College anthropology professor, who is a native of Ukraine. Professor Maryna Nading still has family and friends in Ukraine who she says are resisting Russia’s invasion and inspiring others to do the impossible wherever they may be. The money raised by bike riders will go to the cancer clinic in Nading’s hometown in Ukraine — where the professor’s mother works. You can find a link to the fundraising at radio-iowa-dot-com.
DECORAH, IA
Western Iowa Today

GOP lawmakers approve reducing max weeks of unemployment from 26 to 16

(Des Moines, IA) — Republicans in the Iowa House and Senate have agreed to reduce the maximum duration of state unemployment benefits by about 39 percent. In January, Governor Kim Reynolds called on lawmakers to make the cut from 26 to 16 weeks — along with a one-week delay in delivering a person’s first unemployment check. Senate Republicans supported that one-week delay, but House Republicans would only vote to cut the number of weeks a person is eligible for unemployment. The legislation also requires unemployed workers to more quickly accept a job offer that pays less — or lose benefits altogether. Democrats say Iowa’s Republican-controlled government is stooping to a new low that treats workers like public enemies and takes away earned unemployment benefits from those who lose a job through no fault of their own.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Report Shows 1 in 7 Iowa Households Are Not Financially Self-Sufficient

(Des Moines, IA) — A new report from a progressive think tank finds 15 percent of Iowa households with at least one full-time worker did not have enough income to meet basic needs in 2020. The “Cost of Living in Iowa” report from Common Good Iowa finds nearly half of single-parent families needed government assistance to cover basic living expenses. Peter Fisher, research director for the think tank, says, “half the jobs in Iowa don’t pay enough for a single parent with two children to make a living and cover the costs of childcare.” He also says most Iowa workers need to earn at least twice the minimum wage to have an income that covers a “bare-bones” budget for food, housing, utilities, transportation, health care, and — if there are kids — child care.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa lawmakers OK bill mandating sale of E15 at gas stations

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa will become the first U.S. state to require that gas stations have pumps selling fuel with at least 15% ethanol. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed the bill that received final legislative approval Tuesday, and when she signs it into law, the measure will boost corn growers and the ethanol industry. Ethanol production consumes roughly half the state’s corn crop, and Iowa leads the nation in corn and ethanol production. Most gas sold in nationwide is blended with 10% ethanol. The bill includes exemptions for gas stations selling less than 300,000 gallons of fuel a year, and stations with old storage tanks can get waivers.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
13K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy