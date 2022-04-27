Nearly 62% Of Iowans Are Fully Vaccinated

(Ft. Dodge, IA) — A state trooper who contracted COVID in January of last year is suing the state for back pay and benefits. Matthew Eimers of Fort Dodge is a former Iowa National Guard soldier who worked in Ogden’s police department for nearly nine years before becoming a state trooper in March of 2001. The lawsuit indicates Eimers has heart and lung problems caused by COVID and has been unable to work for the past 15 months. According to the Iowa Capital Dispatch, the state quit paying Eimers his salary after 60 days and he’s been using sick leave and other benefits to get by. Eimers’ lawsuit cites an Iowa law that requires the state to pay troopers who are incapacitated due to work-related injury or disease until they recover or are declared permanently disabled.

FORT DODGE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO