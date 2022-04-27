ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Booker T’s Hall of Fame Podcast Will Expand To Four Nights A Week In Texas Next Month

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOW Media has announced that the Hall of Fame podcast, hosted by Booker T and Brad Gilmore, will expand to four nights a week starting next month. The show is based in Houston and will air on ESPN 97.5 & 92.5. Here’s a press release:. WWE LEGEND BOOKER...

411mania.com

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

Top 7 Sports Media Personalities WWE Should Hire

Nick Khan did a great number of things before becoming President of WWE. One role he held was co-head of television at the Creative Artists Agency. While with CAA, Khan represented a number of people involved in sports media. Khan got folks like Mike Greenberg, Skip Bayless & countless others big contracts from networks. We’ve already seen his ties with people in that profession result in sports media personalities appearing on WWE television.
NFL
411mania.com

Opening Segment Revealed For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

We now know what will open tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that an in-ring promo by Violent By Design will open up tonight’s show, which airs tonight on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT. 411 will have live coverage of Impact starting at 7:30...
WWE
411mania.com

More WWE Releases Rumored to be Happening

– As previously reported, WWE released 10 names from the NXT roster this week, including the likes of Dakota Kai, Harland, Dexter Lumis, and Malcolm Bivens. However, that might not be all of the names getting released. According to Dave Meltzer on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, more WWE releases might be coming.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Texas State
City
Earth, TX
City
Booker, TX
Houston, TX
Sports
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
411mania.com

Brock Lesnar Butchers a Cow In First Post-WrestleMania Pic

Brock Lesnar is back to business following his loss to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 — and business is butchering a cow. The Bearded Butchers of Whitefeather Meats in Creston, Ohio shared a photo of Lesnar with a cow strung up and beind butchered, as you can see below.
CRESTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Sports Radio#Combat#Hall Of Fame Podcast#The Hall Of Fame#Espn 97 5 92 5#Espn 97 5 Fm Espn#Mma#Reality Of Wrestling
411mania.com

Leighty’s WWE Main Even Review: 04.28.22

Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. -Lockup to start and Nikki pulls the hair for a take down. Another go and Liv hits a dropkick and back elbow in the corner. Nikki lands a knee, but gets caught with a rana that sends her to the floor. Liv goes after her, but Nikki uses the ring apron to trap the left knee. Nikki works Liv over the corner while concentrating on the knee. Brief comeback from Liv, but Nikki dropkicks the knee to get a two count. Half Crab from Nikki as Liv does a good job of building sympathy and getting the crowd on her side. Small package from Liv, but Nikki goes right back to the knee. Liv rallies behind the crowd again and gets her boots up in the corner to block a charge. She then comes off the top with a missile dropkick to leave both women down. Liv hops on one leg as she shows some good fire. Sell that leg girl! Enzuigiri gets a two count. Nikki back to the knee, but Liv lands a wobbly Codebreaker and Oblivion finishes at 5:03.
WWE
411mania.com

Ask 411 Wrestling: Why Did the WWF Start Roddy Piper as a Manager?

Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
WWE
411mania.com

NXT Wrestler Raelyn Divine Comments On Her WWE Release

As we reported yesterday, WWE released ten wrestlers from NXT 2.0, including Dakota Kai, Dexter Lumis, Harland and more. One of those talents, Raelyn Divine, took to Twitter to comment on her exit. She wrote: “let me just say, i am STILL in LOVE with this. i am 6 feet...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
411mania.com

More Details On The Wrestling Docuseries The Rock Is Producing

As previously reported, Jim Ross revealed that he’s working on a new series with The Rock’s Seven Bucks Productions that will focus on the territory days of wrestling. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the series will also be produced by Dark Side of the Ring‘s Evan Husney and Jason Eisener and will air on VICE.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Harland, Malcolm Bivens Comment on WWE Releases

Harland and Malcolm Bivens were among those released by WWE on Friday, and the two took to social media to comment on their exits. As noted, the two were among the ten names released from NXT today. Harland is back to his real name of Parker Boudreaux on Twitter and posted the following, noting that Parker Boudreaux “is back”:
WWE
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno State Bulldogs headed to the NFL

The Fresno State football program had one player selected in the 2022 NFL Draft on Saturday. Cornerback DaRon Bland was the 167th overall pick in the fifth round to the Dallas Cowboys. Bland is the 109th NFL Draft pick in Fresno State history.  Bland spent just a single season with the Bulldogs, he joined the […]
FRESNO, CA
411mania.com

Taylor Rotunda Planning To Return To Wrestling ‘Really Soon’

During the Father & Son Q&A at FTLOW 2022 (via Fightful), Taylor Rotunda (formerly Bo Dallas in WWE) said that he isn’t done with wrestling and will return to the ring ‘really soon’. Rotunda hasn’t wrestled since November 2019 after a neck injury and was released from WWE in April 2021.
WWE
411mania.com

Jeff Jarrett Appears at AAA TripleMania XXX, Vampiro Returns

Jeff Jarrett appeared at tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXX event. Jarrett interrupted a tribute segment to AAA legend Latin Lover. Jarrett came out with his wife Karen Jarrett and AAA’s Rey Escorpion and insulted Latin Lover. Lover responded by attacking Jarrett, but Escorpion got involved and he and Jarrett double teamed Lover until Vampiro returned to AAA and helped Lover fight off Jarrett and Escorpion.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy