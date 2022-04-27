ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunkirk, NY

Dunkirk man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping in connection to hostage situation

By Anthony Reyes
 3 days ago
A Dunkirk man has pleaded guilty to an attempted kidnapping charge in connection to a hostage situation in June 2021 .

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 44-year-old Hiram R. Rivera pleaded guilty Wednesday before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to one count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office on June 8, 2021 Rivera and another individual were at the female victim's home in Silver Creek when the female victim told Rivera the police were searching for him in connection to a crime that occurred earlier that morning in Chautauqua County. Rivera then attempted to abduct the female victim by forcing her at gunpoint out of her apartment and into her vehicle. Rivera sat in the rear seat, placed the female victim in the passenger seat and had the other individual drive.

The district attorney's office said New York State police attempted to stop the vehicle around 3 p.m. the same day and the driver continued at a high rate of speed for nearly 10 miles before crashing into the rear of another vehicle on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins.

New York State Police

Following the crash, Rivera dragged the victim out of the vehicle while armed with a hammer and what appeared to be a pistol and attempted to hold the female victim against her will in a wooded area. Rivera surrendered after nearly three hours of hostage negotiations and the victim was unharmed. A pellet gun was recovered after he was taken into custody.

Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on June 7. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and continues to remain held without bail. He also faces charges in Chautauqua County in connection to the incident.

NewsBreak
Public Safety
NEWS10 ABC

Second victim in Thruway fatal crash identified

New York State Police released the identity of the second victim who died in the six-vehicle fatal Thruway crash on April 6. State Police confirmed that the second victim who passed away is Courtney E. Mahar, 26, of Cobleskill.
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Philly

Family Of Mother Whose Husband, 3 Sons Killed In Kensington House Fire Speaks Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We are hearing from the uncle and cousin of the woman seriously injured in the Kensington fire tragedy. Yasmin Santana managed to escape the burning home on Hartville Street early Sunday morning. Her husband and their three boys did not make it out alive. Yasmin’s family says she is stable at the hospital and will need to undergo at least one more surgery. Relatives are taking shifts to make sure she is not alone and are doing everything they can to help her. “I want to say thanks for all the people calling,” Edgar Pedraza said. Pedraza was overcome with emotion...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Romesentinel.com

State police report recent arrests

The New York State Police announced the following arrests in Oneida, Herkimer and Madison counties:. • Jordon L. Smith, 25, of Newport, was charged on April 17 in Utica with driving while intoxicated and driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% or greater. • Christopher M. Landcastle, 28, of...
HERKIMER, NY
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
