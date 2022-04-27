Dunkirk man pleads guilty to attempted kidnapping in connection to hostage situation

A Dunkirk man has pleaded guilty to an attempted kidnapping charge in connection to a hostage situation in June 2021 .

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 44-year-old Hiram R. Rivera pleaded guilty Wednesday before Acting State Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens to one count of attempted kidnapping in the second degree.

According to the district attorney's office on June 8, 2021 Rivera and another individual were at the female victim's home in Silver Creek when the female victim told Rivera the police were searching for him in connection to a crime that occurred earlier that morning in Chautauqua County. Rivera then attempted to abduct the female victim by forcing her at gunpoint out of her apartment and into her vehicle. Rivera sat in the rear seat, placed the female victim in the passenger seat and had the other individual drive.

The district attorney's office said New York State police attempted to stop the vehicle around 3 p.m. the same day and the driver continued at a high rate of speed for nearly 10 miles before crashing into the rear of another vehicle on Route 438 near Versailles Plank Road in the Town of Collins.

Following the crash, Rivera dragged the victim out of the vehicle while armed with a hammer and what appeared to be a pistol and attempted to hold the female victim against her will in a wooded area. Rivera surrendered after nearly three hours of hostage negotiations and the victim was unharmed. A pellet gun was recovered after he was taken into custody.

Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced as a second violent felony offender on June 7. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison and continues to remain held without bail. He also faces charges in Chautauqua County in connection to the incident.