Tulsa police investigate after teen dropped off at hospital

Update: Tulsa police say they have learned that he is 16 years old and they blurred out his image since he's a juvenile.

They say they believe they have identified him and are in the process of contacting his family.

At this time, police are still investigating why and who brought him to the hospital. They are working with social workers and DHS to get more details.

—

Tulsa police hope someone recognizes the man in the photos attached.

Police said someone dropped him off at a Tulsa hospital over the weekend. He is non-verbal and has no identification. Police said he is in good health but suffers from mental illness. He cannot communicate with staff.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.

