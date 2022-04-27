ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

Dirty Dining: Express Care Catering and Del Taco

By Darcy Spears
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=179Y7M_0fM7ZrQS00

A food truck run by Express Care Catering tops the Dirty Dining list this week with a 28-demerit “C” grade on its April 13 health inspection.

An employee wiped dirty gloves with a paper towel and then continued to handle food.

Tripe and potatoes cooked six hours prior to the inspection had to be thrown out due to improper cooling.

A container of cheese sat directly on top of ham, and a container of cilantro was on top of cut onion, posing a potential for contamination.

An employee’s open drink sat next to an open container of chips and utensils, and another employee's drink was in a bin of raw vegetables.

Two service windows were open without screens, allowing potential entry for pests.

And the person in charge was not knowledgeable in food safety.

Owner Juan Celis told 13 Investigates:

“I’m so angry about this and I feel so bad about what happened. My employees didn’t follow the rules. I’m taking it upon myself to do my own inspections and ensure employees get training. The truck will be off the road until they get it right. This should be the last time we have a problem with the Health District.”

DEL TACO

Del Taco on Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway in Henderson was shut down on April 13 for an imminent health hazard: operating without hot water.

The restaurant was re-inspected on April 14 and received a zero demerit "A" grade.

The store manager declined to comment, and KTNV received no response to emails sent to the corporate office.

To view past Dirty Dining reports, visit ktnv.com/dirtydining .
________________________________________________________________________

  • Click here to see the health report for Express Care Catering #3.
  • Click here to see the health report for Del Taco #1009.

Comments / 4

Deanne De Pozo
3d ago

And this is why you should eat at home. 🤣 And they want $15 an hour but cant do their jobs right. Or your order for that matter. 🤔

Reply
5
Related
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Restaurants in Henderson, Nevada

This list is based on prior customer reviews. This modest restaurant, which began in 1954 in Los Angeles, has been cooking burgers and keeping customers happy for over 60 years. You'll quickly understand why the locals adore their 100 percent beef burgers after you try one. Choose from the Caliente Chili Burger, Quarter-Pound Chili Cheeseburger, or California Classic.
HENDERSON, NV
Joel Eisenberg

Plans to Permanently Close All-You-Can-Eat Buffets

As plans for both national chains buffets and iconic Las Vegas buffets are regularly revised, checking resources to determine updates becomes imperative. This article is free of bias and based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:Today.com, Blog.Cheapism.com, Mashed.com, LasVegasHowTo.com, KTNV.com, Yelp.com, and Vegas.Eater.com.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Henderson, NV
Lifestyle
Henderson, NV
Restaurants
Henderson, NV
Food & Drinks
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LivingCheap

Subway offers buy-one-get-one free Footlong sub

There’s no way around it, Subway has a great deal for sub lovers. And it’s been quite some time, since the sub shop has offered such big savings. With so many options, including bread, meats, cheese and condiments, customers can definitely create the perfect sandwich for their taste at the popular sub shop. However, it’s even tastier when they can slather on the savings, too.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Truck#Food Drink#Express Care Catering
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
recipesgram.com

Delicious Earthquake Cake

Earthquake cake is one of my favorite desserts this season! So chocolatey, moist, and creamy! It is easy to prepare and the final product is a real earthquake, messy and tasty!. Ingredients:. 1 cup pecans, chopped. 1 cup flaked coconut. 25 ounces (1 box) chocolate cake mix. 8 ounces (1...
RECIPES
SFGate

A Home in Reno's Famous Tiny Ten Development Flirts With a Quick Sale

Once upon a time (or five years ago), developers converted an old parking lot into an energy-efficient, tiny-home development in downtown Reno. The pint-sized dwellings became known as the Tiny Ten. Homeowners swooned over this tiny-home community, so it's rare when units come on the market. But when they do,...
RENO, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

23K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy