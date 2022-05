KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Its been nearly 14 years since Rhonda Harrill lost her 13-year-old son, Tanner Lee Jameson to a sudden cardiac arrest. It was a young death that shook Blount County. It happened during a summer basketball game at Eagleton Middle School on June 26. Jameson died before paramedics arrived to help and the school did not have an automated external defibrillator or AED handy. Jameson's mother believes this technology could have saved his life.

