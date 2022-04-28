Buchanan High students performing final shows of 'Cinderella' this week
A classic tale is coming to life with the help of some talented Clovis students on the stage. Buchanan High School is putting on performances of Rodger and Hammerstein's "Cinderella." Students performed for elementary students, but the community is invited to see the cast live for their final shows. The show runs through Saturday at the Mercedes Edwards Theater in Old Town Clovis. For ticket information, click here .
Comments / 0