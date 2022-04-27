ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

Pittsfield man crashed vehicle after suffering from gunshots

By Ashley Shook
binghamtonhomepage.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pittsfield police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a vehicle Tuesday. According to Pittsfield Police Lieutenant Michael Maddalena, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the area of 3 Briarwood Lane for...

www.binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Police: At least 4 stabbed during Abilene Cinco de Mayo celebration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least four people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene Saturday night. The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police told KTAB and KRBC the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple […]
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
Pittsfield, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, KS police investigating double homicide

The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is investigating a double homicide. Police say officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of N. 26th St on a shooting call. When they arrived, they discovered two people dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Berkshire Medical Center#Lenox Police Department#Lee Police Department
CBS Chicago

One dead, one injured after State Street Shooting in River North

CHICAGO (CBS) -- One woman is dead and another is injured after a shooting in Chicago's River North neighborhood. Police said it all unfolded in the sidewalk near the House of Blues. It happened just four blocks away from a recently opened sheriff's command post aimed at cracking down on crime in that area.The chaos was caught on the Citizen app early Saturday morning. "I was right around the corner," a man can be heard saying on the video. "I pulled up and I seen them surrounding her. They were yelling and screaming." Chicago Police said it happened on the sidewalk no State...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy