ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

ISU expands its community garden

By Terry Craig
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wEoB7_0fM7Ugdo00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s Office of Sustainability planted over 80 trees ahead of Arbor Day on Wednesday.

Numerous volunteers planted the trees in their food forest in the community garden. A grant from the ‘Fruit Tree Planting Foundation’ allowed them to plant the trees.

Last year, the office provided the community with over 3,000 pounds of fresh produce. Sustainability Coordinator Garrett Hurley said they’re in good position to double that number this year.

Hurley said that the goal is to provide students and the community with as much fresh food as they possible can. He said that they use sustainable practices to upkeep the community garden.

“We really try to model good sustainable agricultural practices,” Hurley said. “It’s really awesome to have students, staff, faculty and community members see all of the great things we can do with those practices in place.

The is the 16th year that the community garden has been operating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

New public art collection installed at Vincennes University

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Folks stepping onto the Vincennes University campus will see some new additions decorating the landscape. Three sculptures were recently installed on campus as part of a city-wide project. The First City Public Sculpture Exhibition began in 2020. More than 12 sculptures are located around Vincennes. “The sculptures bring life to the […]
VINCENNES, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Rose-Hulman named Tree Campus of Honor

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Rose-Hulman is gaining recognition for the number of trees it has on campus. There are nearly 250,000 trees on the RHIT campus, which earned the school the Tree Campus of Honor award for the fourth time from the Arbor Day Foundation. Trees create a scenic campus landscape that is one […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

1 flown to hospital, 1 dead after head-on crash in Illinois

CLAY COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One man is dead and another was flown to a hospital following a head-on collision in Clay County, Illinois. Illinois State Police report the crash on Ingraham Lane, also known as County Road 1600 N., happened at approximately 1:01 p.m. Wednesday. The location is just east of Ingraham, Ill. in […]
CLAY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Terre Haute, IN
Society
City
Terre Haute, IN
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Local
Indiana Sports
Local
Indiana Society
Terre Haute, IN
Lifestyle
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Expired license plates lead to two drug arrests in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two Terre Haute women have been arrested after an expired license plate traffic stop led to police finding drugs in the vehicle. According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 9:10 p.m. Thursday, a trooper pulled a passenger vehicle over along S. 8th Street near Putnam Avenue. A K9 indicated the […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

What’s the most charming small town in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — Sometimes it’s nice to unplug from the busy city life and enjoy the simple things that come with small town living. There’s countless small towns scattered across the United States offering everything from the seaside charm of Camden, Maine to the Old West history of Silver City, New Mexico. Digital travel magazine Trips […]
INDIANA STATE
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3 vehicle crash on Wabash Ave. sends 3 to hospital

VIGO COUNTY (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Three people were taken to the hospital following a Three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that caused a traffic backup Wednesday in Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, failure to yield the right of way was the cause of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 4:35 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isu#Volunteers#Office Of Sustainability#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

SUV vs semi crash in Jasper Co. kills Newton man

JASPER COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A 68-year-old Newton, Illinois man is dead following a crash with a semi-truck Monday in Jasper County. According to Illinois State Police, the unnamed deceased man was driving a Black Dodge Journey eastbound on US 33 just east of E. 1200 Ave when, for an unknown reason, the Dodge crossed […]
NEWTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WTWO/WAWV

Local man among 18 people indicted in meth investigation

INDIANAPOLIS – More than a dozen people, including a Terre Haute man, have been taken into custody as part of a federal meth trafficking investigation. The U.S. States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Indiana announced Friday that 18 people were indicted by a federal grand jury on drug trafficking and money laundering charges. […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Mother of pregnant Danville woman who was shot speaks out

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — “She just kept saying mom keep holding it keep holding it, and she’s like mom I’m shot, and I kept telling her Lydia talk to me talk to me, just keep talking,” Rachelle Garner said. That’s the reaction from a Danville mother. Her eight-month pregnant daughter was shot at her home. […]
DANVILLE, IL
WTWO/WAWV

DEA partners with local law enforcement to address prescription drug abuse

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has plans to partner with local law enforcement for the 22nd annual Drug Take Back Day. Saturday April 30th the DEA will allow communities the opportunity to properly dispose of expired or to prevent accidental poisonings and overdoses. Drug Enforcement Administration Chicago and Indianapolis Assistant […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WLWT 5

Largest Indiana antique market returning at Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Indiana's largest antique and vintage market kicks off this weekend at the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds. The market is in its 37th year and has become a popular destination for collectors and thrifters. The market will feature 200 vendors covering five acres at each monthly market selling furniture,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
198K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy