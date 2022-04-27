ISU expands its community garden

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State University’s Office of Sustainability planted over 80 trees ahead of Arbor Day on Wednesday.

Numerous volunteers planted the trees in their food forest in the community garden. A grant from the ‘Fruit Tree Planting Foundation’ allowed them to plant the trees.

Last year, the office provided the community with over 3,000 pounds of fresh produce. Sustainability Coordinator Garrett Hurley said they’re in good position to double that number this year.

Hurley said that the goal is to provide students and the community with as much fresh food as they possible can. He said that they use sustainable practices to upkeep the community garden.

“We really try to model good sustainable agricultural practices,” Hurley said. “It’s really awesome to have students, staff, faculty and community members see all of the great things we can do with those practices in place.

The is the 16th year that the community garden has been operating.

