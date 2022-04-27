How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

The quantity of love the world has for avocados is immeasurable, but according to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), we've found a little more to love about the creamy green in fruit in the last two decades. The U.S. consumption of avocados per capita has tripled over the last two decades and we've all reaped the health rewards of the many slices of avocado toast we've consumed. But if you're wondering if your love for avocados translates to actual heart health, the answer may just be yes, according to a new study.

HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO