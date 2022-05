The Cleveland Browns drafted David Bell in the third round of the NFL Draft. The Cleveland Browns needed a wide receiver and selected Purdue wideout David Bell with the 99th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft in a move that will make a lot of people baffled and befuddled. The night started off with the Browns at No. 44, and they traded out of that pick in the second round with the Houston Texans and got another third-rounder (pick 68) and two fourth-rounders (picks 108 and 124) in return.

