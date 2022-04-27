Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon

Mostly sunny and beautiful this afternoon.

This Afternoon: Clouds increase. Mild overnight. Low: 50°.

Clouds increase. Mild overnight. Low: 50°. Friday: (20%) stray afternoon shower. Mostly cloudy skies. High: 77°.

stray afternoon shower. Mostly cloudy skies. High: 77°. Saturday: (30%) shower/storm chance, especially during the afternoon. Mostly cloudy. Isolated strong storm. High: 80°.

Sunshine continues this afternoon with warm highs in the mid 70s. Get outside and enjoy the beautiful weather today!

Clouds increase late tonight with mostly cloudy skies for Friday. It remains warm tomorrow with winds out of the Southwest and a slim chance for an afternoon shower. Most will stay dry though, with warm highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday will be the better day to get outdoors. Mostly cloudy skies continue Saturday but models have backed off on the chance for rain Saturday morning. By the afternoon, with highs near 80 degrees, a few hit-or-miss showers and storms may be possible. There is an isolated chance for a stronger storm Saturday as well but we are more likely to see storms over the Smokies with one or two drifting into the Valley.

Saturday night into Sunday rain chances increase and Sunday morning more widespread rain is expected. The chance for strong to severe storms Sunday afternoon will depend on whether or not we recover from the morning rain. If we see clearing late Sunday, there will be the chance for a few strong to severe thunderstorms. However, if we hold onto plenty of cloud cover, our chance for storms Sunday afternoon will remain low. Sunday is warm with highs in the mid to upper 70s and there is plenty of energy available if we can get the storms going. We will monitor Sunday’s forecast in case we need to go Weather AWARE .

Monday’s rain chance has dropped to 20% during the daytime hours as we see a brief drier period before rain returns Monday night into Tuesday. Monday is mostly cloudy and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

The middle of next week remains unsettled with scattered showers and storms possible Tuesday through Thursday. A few storms every day may be strong to severe depending on how things set-up. Stay updated as we narrow down the details.































This blog is updated several times daily.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.