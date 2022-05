For the first time in its history, Victoria's Secret , the iconic lingerie brand, is teaming up with a retailer to bring its beauty products to the consumer . The chosen store is nothing less than Amazon where more than 120 brand products are already available, including perfumes, creams, lotions and exfoliators. Greg Unis , CEO of Victoria's Secret Beauty Division, explained: “Through research and customer feedback, we've heard that consumers want to buy Victoria's Secret Beauty (products) in the Amazon store. This is a natural channel extension so we can continue to grow our beauty business and reach customers where the products they love are."

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO