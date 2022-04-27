ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Community Vaccination Clinic to move locations

By Kayla Smith
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bJeW_0fM7Ss3i00

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – After nearly 14 months of service and 118,000 doses administered, the COVID-19 vaccine clinic located in Jaycee Community Building at John Hunt Park will close its doors on Wednesday.

However, vaccines will continue to be available by appointment. Beginning May 2, the Huntsville Hospital Fever and Flu Clinic will begin providing vaccines.

COVID-19 antiviral pill to become more available

In recent months, the number of COVID cases has decreased in the Huntsville Hospital system. On April 25, the system reports 15 COVID-positive inpatients. Only 2 of those patients are currently in the ICU.

Community vaccine clinic manager Andrea Cooper said, by providing the community with vaccines, she hopes the clinic and its workers helped provide bedside nurses a bit of relief in hospitals.

“I think everyone came together as a community,” Cooper told News 19. “We had retired doctors, retired nurses that came and helped, and some of them were volunteers. That just makes it all a little bit sweeter.”

Vaccine appointments at the Fever and Flu Clinic at 120 Governors Dr. SW will be available Monday-Friday from 3 to 5 p.m.

You can make a vaccine appointment here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Health
Local
Alabama Government
Huntsville, AL
Vaccines
Local
Alabama COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Alabama Health
Local
Alabama Vaccines
Huntsville, AL
COVID-19 Vaccines
Huntsville, AL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Building#Covid#Icu#The Fever And Flu Clinic#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy