Richard E. Rosswurm, 81, of Palm Bay, Florida, passed away on April 20, 2022. He was born in Norwalk, Ohio, and was a 1958 graduate of Monroeville High School. He raced motorcycles for Harley-Davidson in his younger years and later was a heavy equipment operator/owner. He belonged to the Operating Engineers Union of Cleveland. He was also a member of the Eagles and the American Legion.

