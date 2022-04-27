ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma robbery suspect arrested after hit-and-run

KING 5
 3 days ago
TACOMA, Wash. — A 31-year-old man suspected of two robberies in Tacoma was arrested following a hit and run on Tuesday. Officers recognized the man as a suspect in the robberies while arresting him. He was booked into Pierce County Jail for two counts of first-degree robbery. Detectives...

FOX 28 Spokane

Police: Mother and son found fatally shot in Chelan, no other suspects believed involved

CHELAN, Wash. – A mother and her son were both found dead in a Chelan home last Friday. Police said they are not looking for any other suspects. Just after 2 p.m., Chelan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of two gunshot victims in a residence on Apple Acres Road in Chelan. It was a family member who made the report after arriving at the home.
CHELAN, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Suspect apprehended after string of road rage crimes on Eastside

Redmond police apprehended a suspect Sunday following a road rage shooting that happened in Medina, the city of Medina announced Wednesday. Around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday, a road rage incident occurred in the 2400 block of 84th Avenue Northeast in Medina where shots were fired from one car toward another.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police searching for suspect in Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. — Police are searching for a suspect in a shooting at an Everett apartment complex that left a man critically injured, according to the Everett Police Department. According to police, two men got into a fight inside an apartment at Timber Hill Apartments, located in the 7700...
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KIRO 7 Seattle

Gun, drugs and cash seized from teen arrested during traffic stop

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A gun, drugs and cash were seized after Federal Way police pulled a teen driver over and arrested him during a traffic stop Tuesday. Police said at about 7:30 p.m., officers were conducting a crime emphasis patrol on Pacific Highway South and stopped a car after “observing violations.”
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
BigCountryHomepage

Police: At least 4 stabbed during Abilene Cinco de Mayo celebration

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – At least four people were stabbed during a Cinco de Mayo celebration in Abilene Saturday night. The incident happened at St. Vincent Palotti Catholic Church on the 2500 block of Westview Drive around 9:30 p.m. Police told KTAB and KRBC the victims were all attending the outdoor celebration, which featured multiple […]
KING 5

Seattle, WA
