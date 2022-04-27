ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court hearing upcoming for driver in hit-and-run

By Thomas Shults
 3 days ago

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Kenneth Martinez, who allegedly ran over a four-year-old in a hit and run will appear for a violation of probation hearing on May 11.

Martinez was arrested for the hit and run on March 30 after fleeing the scene in the Breakfast Point Marketplace parking lot a day earlier.

The young girl was on vacation with her family from Tennessee.

But that was not the first time that Martinez drove recklessly.

On March 20, 2021, Panama City Beach Police charged Martinez with reckless driving and driving under the influence. A car trying to leave a Pier Park parking lot almost hit Martinez.

The driver then walked up to Martinez, who in turn pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the victim.

Martinez’s DUI charge was later dropped.

Martinez is being held in the Bay County jail.

