ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Lancaster County, Sheriff’s Office Cleared In Protest Lawsuit

By Karla James
klin.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, The Lincoln City Council approved a settlement with Elise Pool against the city after she was injured on May 31, 2020 during the riots that erupted following the George...

klin.com

Comments / 6

FakeNewsSlut
3d ago

She had no business being there….I think it helped her nose AND she got paid 🙄 another win for the llibtards

Reply
6
Related
KETV.com

Inmate at Lancaster County Department of Corrections dies in her cell

LINCOLN, Neb. — A female inmate at the Lancaster County Department of Corrections died on April 21, according to Lancaster County. Judith Deandrade, 37, was found unresponsive in her cell and correctional staff administered life-saving measures until paramedics arrived, according to Lancaster County. According to authorities, Deandrade had been...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One person killed in Lancaster County head-on crash

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities have released new details after one person was killed in a head-on crash in Lancaster County. The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office and Lincoln Police were called to the scene of the collision at S. 70th and Revere Lane in Lincoln shortly before 1:30 p.m. Investigators say...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Grand Island Independent

Man accused of stealing York County farmers’ equipment pleads not guilty

YORK – The man accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of farming equipment from York County producers has pleaded not guilty to felony theft. Patrick Sardeson, 64, of Lincoln, was arraigned in York County District Court this past week, on one count of theft by lawful taking with a value of $5,000, which is a Class 2A felony that carries a possible maximum sentence of 20 years in prison upon conviction.
YORK COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lancaster County, NE
Crime & Safety
Lincoln, NE
Crime & Safety
City
Lincoln, NE
County
Lancaster County, NE
Local
Nebraska Crime & Safety
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
KIMA TV

Two people dead after violent car wreck Saturday morning

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Two people died in a violent car wreck Saturday morning in Yakima County. At 8 a.m. Yakima County Fire District #4 and troopers with WSP responded to milepost 26 on State Route (SR) 24 for an unknown injury accident. This is about 26 miles east of Yakima city limits.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
WSAZ

Woman charged with child neglect

ST. ALBANS W.Va. (WSAZ) - The man involved in the overdose has been arrested according to St. Albans Police. Police said Caleb Moore of St. Albans was arrested Sunday morning for child neglect after overdosing in the car with a woman and her 4-month-old daughter. The incident happened near Roadside...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
Idaho State Journal

Local man sentenced to 20 years in prison for trafficking meth, possessing fentanyl

A 36-year-old local man received a unified 20-year prison sentence earlier this month after a jury found him guilty of trafficking methamphetamine and possessing fentanyl with the intent to deliver the illegal substance, court records show. Honorato Cardona-Gonzalez, of American Falls, was charged with both felonies and a felony for unlawfully possessing a firearm by a convicted felon in December 2020 following a five-week narcotics investigation involving multiple Southeast Idaho law enforcement agencies. ...
AMERICAN FALLS, ID
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#George Floyd Protests#Protest#Lincoln City#The Lincoln City Council#The Sheriff S Office
The Independent

First class passenger arrested for ‘homophobic attack’ on flight attendant who refused him a drink

A first-class passenger on an Arizona-bound Delta Airlines plane was arrested for allegedly using homophobic slurs against a flight attendant and physically assaulting the crew member for not serving him a drink.Christopher Alexander Morgan allegedly threw a glass of ice and an onboard telephone at the flight attendant for refusing to continue serving alcohol to him.Mr Morgan was arrested when flight 2908 touched down at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on 22 April and is facing charges of interference with flight crew members, which can be punishable with up to 20 years in prison.The passenger called the flight...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sioux City Journal

Police seize three guns, make arrests following Waterloo search

WATERLOO – Police arrested three people and seized several guns while searching a Waterloo home Monday afternoon. Arrested were Paris Kalid Wilder II, 21, of 1018 Western Ave.; and Denzale Devon Babuta Ratliff, 28, of 1203 Kaplan Drive, for felon in possession of a firearm and fourth-degree theft;. Also...
WATERLOO, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy