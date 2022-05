There's no doubt that Berkshire County's real estate market is booming. Not only are local folks from the Berkshires ready to grab that next piece of hot property we also have folks from Boston, New York City, Connecticut, Vermont, and so on ready to make a home in Berkshire County or in many cases, looking to pick up a second home in Berkshire County.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO