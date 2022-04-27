Mariners' Tom Murphy sitting Wednesday

The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO