Mariners' Tom Murphy sitting Wednesday

Boston Red Sox infielder Christian Arroyo is batting sixth in Thursday's contest against the Toronto Blue Jays. Arroyo will handle the shortstop position after Xander Bogaerts was given a break in Toronto. In a righty versus righty matchup against Alex Manoah, our models project Arroyo to score 9.3 FanDuel points...
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. The Phillies appear to be giving Schwarber a routine breather against a southpaw pitcher. Matt Vierling is replacing Schwarber in left field and...
Minnesota Twins outfielder Max Kepler is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Kepler will move to the bench on Saturday with Gilberto Celestino starting in right field. Celestino will bat ninth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. numberFire's models project Celestino for...
Minnesota Twins infielder Miguel Sano is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Sano will start at first base on Saturday and bat eighth versus left-hander Shane McClanahan and the Rays. Luis Arraez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Sano for 8.4 FanDuel points...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is batting ninth in Thursday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Robles will make his 17th outfield appearance after Washington decided to bench Lane Thomas against left-hander Trevor Rogers. numberFire's models project Robles to score 5.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
The Detroit Lions traded up with the Minnesota Vikings to select Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the twelfth overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft. Williams is currently recovering from a torn ACL and is expected to miss at least the early part of the 2022 NFL season. When healthy, he will join a Lions' offense currently led by quarterback Jared Goff. He will slot in alongside sophomore standout Amon-Ra St. Brown and D.J. Chark in Detroit's passing game.
Cleveland Guardians outfielder Franmil Reyes is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Reyes will move to the bench on Saturday with Oscar Mercado starting in right field. Mercado will bat sixth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. numberFire's models project Mercado for 10.3 FanDuel...
Detroit Tigers infielder Miguel Cabrera is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cabrera will fill the designated hitter role on Friday and bat fourth versus left-hander Tyler Anderson and the Dodgers. Willi Castro moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Cabrera for 7.8 FanDuel...
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Nick Ahmed is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Ahmed will move to the bench on Friday with Sergio Alcantara starting at third base. Alcantara will bat seventh versus right-hander Adam Wainwright and the Cardinals. numberFire's models project Alcantara for...
Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson is starting in Thursday's contest against the Washington Nationals. Anderson will hold down the hot corner after Joey Wendle was given a breather on the road in Washington. In a righty versus lefty matchup against Patrick Corbin, our models project Anderson to score 11.0...
Los Angeles Dodgers catcher Will Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Smith will catch for left-hander Tyler Anderson on Friday and bat sixth versus left-hander Tyler Alexander and Detroit. Austin Barnes returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Smith for 10.7 FanDuel points...
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Turner will start at third base on Friday and bat fourth versus left-hander Tyler Alexandr and Detroit. Edwin Rios returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Turner for 11.0 FanDuel points on...
Cincinnati Reds outfielder Nick Senzel is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Senzel will start in center field on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Rockies. Jake Fraley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Senzel for 9.7 FanDuel points on...
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is batting third in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will man left field after Cooper Hummell was rested against right-hander Dakota Hudson. numberFire's models project Peralta to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Arenado will move to the bench on Saturday with Brendan Donovan starting at third base. Donovan will bat eighth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and Arizona. numberFire's models project Donovan for 7.9...
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. DeJong will move to the bench on Saturday with Edmundo Sosa starting at shortstop. Sosa will bat ninth versus right-hander Merrill Kelly and the Diamondbacks. numberFire's models project Sosa for 7.9...
New York Mets infielder Robinson Cano is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Cano will fill the designated hitter role on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Aaron Nola and the Phillies. J.D. Davis returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Cano for 9.6 FanDuel...
Chicago White Sox outfielder Adam Engel is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Engel will start in right field on Saturday and bat seventh versus left-hander Jose Suarez and the Angels. Leury Garcia moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Engel for 10.3 FanDuel...
