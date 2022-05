North Platte baseball fans will recognize three familiar faces when the North Platte Plainsmen take the field for the first time on May 24. Derrick Kuhlmann, Jaylan Ruffin and Will Coe, all former teammates for the North Platte FNBO Nationals, will be playing together again when the Plainsmen season starts. They get to do it again at the stadium they called home for most of the last four years.

