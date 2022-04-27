ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sweet mouth, sour result: Mom warns how candy burned son’s tongue

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DI40w_0fM7PcDX00

A mom has issued a warning to other parents after her son was left with horrific burns after eating sweets.

The boy needed urgent medical attention after the high acidic content in the candy burnt his tongue.

First aiders at CPR Kids said while most labels on sweets come with warnings for children, they should be avoided altogether, regardless of age.

“It is important that parents and carers are aware of the potential for burns caused by sour lollies,” they added.

The image was shared on the organization’s Facebook page, by a mom in Perth, Australia, who wanted to make sure no other child suffers from eating treats.

It shows the boy sticking out his tongue, pointing to a red and inflamed patch in the center.

Sour sweets can be tasty, but little ones have sensitive tongues so it’s important that if you do give them treats you don’t opt for the sour variety.

Candy also contains a lot of sugar and the NHS says that sugar intake is highest in children aged 11 to 18 years old.

Children aged 4 to 6 should have no more than 19 grams of sugar a day, which is the equivalent to five sugar cubes.

Kids aged 7 to 10 should have no more than 24 grams of sugar a day, this is the equivalent to six sugar cubes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BQAw3_0fM7PcDX00
The CPR Kids organization argues sour candy contains acidic acids dangerous to children’s mouths.
Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

It’s not clear what brand the sweets were, but some manufacturers state that everyone has different sensitivity levels when it comes to sour confectionary.

Another mum previously revealed her daughter’s horrific burns after she had stolen a lolly from her brother.

She said: “My daughter got into my son’s war head lollies.

“They are super sour and acidic. She come to me screaming ‘my tongue is sore.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qWSq3_0fM7PcDX00
The National Health Service in the United Kingdom claims children between 4 to 6-years-old should only consume no more than 19 grams of sugar daily.
REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot/Illustration/File

“They had burnt her tongue, she was beside herself. We spoke to a doctor and got advice on what to do.

“She is OK thankfully but I was so worried when I had seen what they had done to her.

“It was super scary”, she added.

What to do if your child burns their tongue

Tongue burns can be uncomfortable and treatment for it should include basic first aid.

Before you see a GOP or pharmacist, there are things you can do to help reduce the pain of a burn on the tongue.

  • rinse the area with cool water for a few minutes
  • suck on an ice cube – but make sure it does not have sharp ridges
  • avoid hot liquids which could irritate the burn
  • administer an appropriate pain relief medication to help with inflammation and discomfort

First aider and CEO of the organization, Nikki Jurcutz said sour lollies are acidic and can cause terrible burns to little ones.

“Introduce after five-years-old and with caution”, she added.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BBpOb_0fM7PcDX00 Girl, 4, burns hole in tongue after eating Warheads candy

The lollipop the little girl consumed had been a War Heads lollipop, made by Impact Confections.

Advice on their website states that ‘some candy’ is only suitable for children aged four and over due to choking hazard.

When it comes to how sour their sweets are they explained: “As far as whether or not your taste buds can handle sour candy, that depends on the individual person.

“Some people’s mouths are more sensitive to acids in food (pineapple, citrus) as well as to sour candy.”

The acids used in the candy include Ascorbic Acid, Citric Acid, Lactic Acid and Malic Acid.

“Please be aware that all these ingredients are approved by the FDA (Food and Drinks Administration) for use in foods and are included at levels at or below regulatory limits”, they said.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced here with permission.

Comments / 2

Related
The US Sun

I’m 30 and have a 21-year-old son – I never wanted to be a mom but my three boys mean the world to me

AGE is just a number – that also applies for mom Casey Douglas who has three teenage sons all over the age of 16 at just 30 years old. Taking to social media, Douglas, who shares her family's life on social media under the name Fantastic Foster Teen, revealed part of their story: "Telling everyone that I never wanted to birth children ..."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acidic Foods#War#Tongues#Sweets#Cpr Kids#Nhs#Bloomberg
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

She Was Forced To Give Birth At 10 Years Old And Then Forced To Marry The Church Deacon At Age 11

Sherry Johnson - Wedding Photo Age 11BishopAccountabilty.org. A Wife and A Mother By The Time She Was In Fifth Grade. Sherry Johnson was an only child. She lived with her mother, who worked as a substitute teacher, in Tampa, Florida when she was a little girl. The pair belonged to an apostolic church and attended services sometimes seven days a week. The church was strict. The girls and women had to wear hats and long sleeves and were not permitted to wear jewelry or pants.
TAMPA, FL
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Independent

Woman reveals red flags in her date’s apartment, including two pregnancy books: ‘I don’t have words’

A woman has revealed several “red flags” that she found in the apartment of the man she’s dating, which included two books about pregnancy and a woman’s ring.In a recent video shared to TikTok, Devin, @discoveringdevin, filmed herself sitting on a bed and putting her thumb down, as the text reads: “Red flags in his apartment.”She then began by showing four Apple MacBooks, all placed on top of each other, on a desk. “Four laptops…what are you hiding?” Devin wrote in the text over the clip.Next, she documented what appeared to be a “girl’s ring” on a white shelf....
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
26K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy