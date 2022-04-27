ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Box Set Drops to Lowest Price Yet

By Megan Peters
ComicBook
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is thriving these days, and manga readers better listen up if they want to score one of the series' best deals to date. Last fall, Viz Media put out an official box set of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. And now, the impressive collection is on sale for...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Demon Slayer Cosplay Readies for Muichiro's Season 3 Fight

Earlier this year, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba brought its latest season to an end, and all eyes are already on season three. The show's comeback promises to introduce even bigger villains and stakes as Tanjiro travels with his companions. The anime's teasers have also confirmed Muichiro is about to get an overdue close-up, and now one cosplayer is bringing the Mist Hashira's anime look to life.
COMICS
ComicBook

Amazon Is Giving Away One of the Best Horror Games Ever for Free

Amazon Prime is giving away one of the best survival-horror games of all time. In the modern-day, the horror genre is incredibly underserved mostly because outside of a couple major IP -- like Resident Evil -- the return of investment on AAA horror games just isn't there. And this is why the genre is now largely carried by indies and AA games. It wasn't always like this. There was once a time when horror was arguably overserved. The Xbox 360 and PS3 generation wasn't one of these generations, but it did produce some of the best horror games and series, like Dead Space, which brings us to Amazon Prime's new freebie.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Trailer Previews Ultra God Mission 2: Watch

The Ultra God Mission sees heroes and villains from Dragon Ball's past returning to life as a new tournament arc takes place within the spin-off series of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, a new trailer has arrived that gets anime fans up to speed and hints at some upcoming fights and characters that might be featured in the current storylines that have seen the Z-Fighters attempting to navigate a battlefield that was assembled by a rogue Kaioshin with an army of masked fighters aligned to her cause.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Red and Blue Players Discover "Hidden" Feature More Than 20 Years Later

Hard as it might be to believe, the first generation of Pokemon games released in Japan more than 26 years ago, and in North America just over 23 years ago. While some players know Pokemon Red and Blue inside and out, it seems that one feature from the original game is just now being discovered by players. Reddit user Jedi_Lucky1 has shared a video from the game stating that they had no idea players could reorder a Pokemon's moves between specific slots by using the Game Boy's "Select" button. The post has gone viral, as many others had no idea, either!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yaiba#Manga Box#Box Set
ComicBook

Rick and Morty Art Gives the Duo Surprise Magical Girl Makeovers

Some surprising Rick and Morty art has given the duo an unexpected magical girl makeover! The fan favorite Adult Swim animated series has been diving more and more into anime in recent years. While the series has made passing references to the medium in the past, the later seasons have seen it infused into the series more and more. Not only has this resulted in some full episodes of the actual series being anime influenced, but the franchise itself has released some bonafide anime productions from prominent directors and artists in Japan as part of the celebration for the series as a whole.
COMICS
ComicBook

New Crunchyroll Extension Fixes One of Its Player's Biggest Troubles

Crunchyroll is the go-to place to watch anime these days, and its catalog is growing bigger by the day. With so much to watch, you can see why subscribers are obsessed with streamlining their marathons. This doubled after Funimation moved its dubbed content over to Crunchyroll, and one of that merge's biggest issues has been solved with one handy extension.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Walmart
ComicBook

Blumhouse Releases Trailer for New Horror Movie Dashcam

The coronavirus pandemic and subsequent quarantine protocols saw people around the world attempting to tap into creative outlets, with director Rob Savage developing, filming, and releasing the horror movie Host and earning acclaim from the genre community. The success of the adventure resulted in Blumhouse Productions taking notice, as they enlisted him to develop a new movie, with the resulting experience being Dashcam. After being showcased at a number of different festivals, Dashcam has now earned an official release date, with the film's just-released trailer teasing the terror of the experience. Check out the trailer below for Dashcam before it hits theaters and On Demand on June 3rd.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Toonami Announces New May 2022 Line-Ups

Toonami is preparing for the new month, and you know what that means! It is time for the late-night block to update its schedule for anxious fans. Right now, the program has put out its first two schedules of the month, and both will feature shake-ups fans won't want to miss!
COMICS
ComicBook

Steam Users Surprised With New Free Game

Steam users have been surprised with a new free game. Between now and May 2, Alper Gonen and Dogan Dipcin have made their game, Mido and Di, free for all Steam users, no strings attached. Normally, the game only costs $5.99, so the savings aren't massive, but free is free. That said, whether the game is worth your time, well the Steam User Reviews are divided.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Legendary Hero Is Dead Is Getting an Anime

Manga remains one of the premier spots for the medium of anime to grab its stories from, with light novels and original stories also helping bolster the number of series that take on the medium. Now, it seems that a major manga series is set to get a new anime adaptation next year in The Legendary Hero Is Dead, a manga that follows a farmer that hoped to be a hero and had his wish granted thanks to a serious monkey's paw situation.
COMICS
ComicBook

Netflix Teases Subscribers With New Free Games

Netflix finds itself in a precarious situation as for the first time ever it lost subscribers, which in turn led to a dip on the stock market. What the future of the company looks like, remains to be seen, but gaming is certainly a part of it. Not only has Netflix been at the forefront of the resurgence of cross-media involving video game IP, but it's also been dipping its toe in the game publishing business as well. Meanwhile, it's begun to release games that are exclusively available to its subscribers. So far, these have been mobile games, and smaller in scope and ambition, but of course, this could change over time. In the meantime, before the end of the year, subscribers have nearly 50 mobile games to look forward to that will be released via the subscription service to subscribers for no added costs.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Unleashes Ermes on the World

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is set to return to Netflix later this year, with the story of the Stone Ocean set to further explore Jolyne Cujoh's prison stint as she attempts to save the life of her father and unravel the plan set into motion by Dio Brando. With Jolyne being aided by the likes of Foo Fighters and Ermes Costello, one fan has decided to bring to life the wielder of the Stand known as Kiss using some spot-on cosplay as the Stone Ocean's return approaches.
COMICS
ComicBook

Avatar: The Way of Water Trailer Release Date Confirmed by Disney

It has been years since the world last visited Pandora, but James Cameron will bring fans back to the Avatar series before long. After all, Disney confirmed the title of Avatar's sequel today during an event at Cinema Con, and that is not all. It was there the film's team confirmed when Avatar: The Way of Water will drop its first trailer, and it will be here before we know it.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Adds PS5 Launch Exclusive

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate on both console and PC (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC) have three new games, including a PS5 launch game. The most inconsequential of these games is Unsouled. The middle of the trio in terms of consequence is probably the PS5 launch game because the third game is NBA 2K22, one of last year's best-selling games. This is the first time it's been made available for "free." If the PS5 launch game was Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales or Demon's Souls, there may be a case for it being more consequential, but it's neither of these games, it's Bugsnax.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Taps Into Goku's Inner Samurai

Goku has, for the most part, remained in his trusty orange gi for the vast majority of Dragon Ball, Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super seeing the Z-Fighter sport it in battles against villainous aliens and demi-gods across the universe. Now, one cosplayer has attempted to give Son Goku a brand new look that takes the traditional aesthetics of the Saiyan warrior and merges them with a samurai aesthetic that certainly appears to be an upgrade from what we've come to know.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

Marvel Has a Third Act Problem

After a couple dozen movies, Marvel’s movies tend to have a set story formula: In the end, the major conflicts are resolved in an enormous battle scene with the fate of the entire world (or at least a large portion of it) hanging in the balance. But here’s the thing: Not every superhero movie needs an ending that big. Sometimes, a smaller and more personal story calls for a smaller and more personal ending. But lately, Marvel doesn’t seem to want to make those kinds of endings. And it’s starting to affect the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole.
MOVIES
CarBuzz.com

New Dodge Hornet Almost Ready To Show Its Face

Just like Hollywood, car manufacturers love to revive titles that should be left to the annals of history. The Dodge Hornet is the latest name to be brought back from the dead only to be reincarnated as something entirely different from the original. Back in 2020, we heard rumors that the famed Hornet could be returning to the Dodge family, and in 2021 that rumor was confirmed. Since then we've learned that the new Hornet will be returning as an SUV, and not just any SUV: it's going to be based on the rather attractive Alfa Romeo Tonale. Fast forward to February, and we actually managed to grab a few leaked spy shots of the new car. Now that the Hornet is well and truly out of the hive, Dodge has officially announced a reveal date.
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy