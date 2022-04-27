ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans exercise 5th year option on Jeffery Simmons

By Cory Curtis
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AXVPe_0fM7OTl900

The Tennessee Titans made it official Wednesday exercising the 5th year option on 2019 first round pick Jeffery Simmons.

The Titans took Simmons 16th overall in that draft despite suffering a torn ACL while training for the draft.

Since taking over the Titans in 2106 none of 1st round picks selected by general manager Jon Robinson have received a second contract or played under their 5th year option.

Last year the Titans exercised the option on cornerback Adoree Jackson, but later rescinded it just before the new league year. The last Titan to actually play under his 5th year option was quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Simmons turned in a monstrous 2021 season with 54 tackles and career highs with 8.5 sacks and 6 passes defended.

Under the option Simmons will be paid $17.85-million in the 2023 season without a new deal.

WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

