CATA announced return of Sunday service

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be reinstating its Sunday services for both CATA BUS and CATARIDE.

Starting Monday, May 2, CATA will return to operating on its regular reduced service schedule, which offers no express route while college is not in session. As a thank you to riders, CATA is offering a welcome back to Sunday service by making both CATABUS and CATARIDE free on Sunday, May 8.

CATABUS Sunday services will be provided from approximately 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on the following routes:

NV (Havershire/Martin/Vairo/Toftrees) route serving Toftrees, Vairo Boulevard, Martin Street, Aaron Drive, Havershire Boulevard, and College Avenue

RP (Waupelani/Dowtown) route serving Waupelani Drive, Southgate Drive, Pugh Street, and Atherton Street

College Avenue Connector serving East College Avenue.

For a complete list of routes visit CATA’s website .

CATARIDE Sunday services will be provided from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. in the following locations:

State College Borough and Townships of College

Ferguson

Harris

Patton

For additional information on CATARIDE services visit their website .

