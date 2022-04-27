ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centre County, PA

CATA announced return of Sunday service

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — The Centre Area Transportation Authority (CATA) will be reinstating its Sunday services for both CATA BUS and CATARIDE.

Starting Monday, May 2, CATA will return to operating on its regular reduced service schedule, which offers no express route while college is not in session. As a thank you to riders, CATA is offering a welcome back to Sunday service by making both CATABUS and CATARIDE free on Sunday, May 8.

CATABUS Sunday services will be provided from approximately 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. on the following routes:

  • NV (Havershire/Martin/Vairo/Toftrees) route serving Toftrees, Vairo Boulevard, Martin Street, Aaron Drive, Havershire Boulevard, and College Avenue
  • RP (Waupelani/Dowtown) route serving Waupelani Drive, Southgate Drive, Pugh Street, and Atherton Street
  • College Avenue Connector serving East College Avenue.

For a complete list of routes visit CATA’s website .

CATARIDE Sunday services will be provided from 8 a.m. until 11:30 p.m. in the following locations:

  • State College Borough and Townships of College
  • Ferguson
  • Harris
  • Patton

For additional information on CATARIDE services visit their website .

WTAJ

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians who make under $80,000. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Woman charged with stealing over $6K from Weis Markets

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Mount Union woman was charged with theft after police say she stole $6,700 from a Weis Markets in Huntingdon County. Michelle Brown, 48, was working as a book keeper for the retailer when she was found to have taken the money over two months from Feb. 20 to April […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Penn State announces summer construction projects for campus

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ)– With the Summer season approaching, the Penn State Office of Physical Plant (OPP) has announced various construction and renovation projects taking place across campus. The Summer projects include work on parking, paving and roadways, sidewalks, and some additional building renovations. Parking, paving and roadways projects Orange U (East), Silver G (Greenberg), […]
POLITICS
WTAJ

Somerset man arrested for 3 separate Walmart self-checkout thefts

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Somerset man is facing charges after police say he used the self-checkout at Walmart to steal various items on three different occasions. According to police reports from state police out of Somerset, Jarrad Tall, 46, of Somerset, would use the self-checkout at Walmart on N. Centre Ave and scan […]
SOMERSET, PA
WTAJ

Work at railroad crossing on Route 322 nears in Philipsburg

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A temporary roadway will be constructed on Route 322 near Philipsburg for the replacement of the railroad crossing near McDonald’s on May 2, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). Once the temporary roadway is constructed, traffic will be carried around the railroad crossing work zone for about five […]
PHILIPSBURG, PA
WTAJ

9-year-old killed in Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 9-year-old boy from Everett was killed Saturday afternoon when he drove a Kawasaki into oncoming traffic. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. on Route 1009/Plank Road in Hopewell Township, Bedford County on April 30. The child was reportedly on a Kawasaki and pulling out of a private driveway […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Utility bill help still available to low-income Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Department of Human Services (DHS) is reminding Pennsylvanians that assistance for home heating, energy and water is still available to low-income households across the state. Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, most commonly referred to as its acronym “LIHEAP,” season has been extended by two weeks from May 6 to May […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

