Iowa Congresswoman Says She Probably Wouldn’t Have Criticized Judge

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 3 days ago
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she probably wouldn’t have criticized a judge whose ruling temporarily knocked Abby Finkenauer off the Democratic primary ballot. Axne endorsed Finkenauer as the party’s nominee for the U-S Senate last year. WHO / TV reports when Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Finkenauer had failed to collect enough valid signatures on her candidate campaign petition, the candidate called Beattie “a Republican judge” who “made a partisan decision.” The Iowa Supreme Court later ruled that state laws provide conflicting guidance on the matter and Finkenauer is back on the ballot.

dace
3d ago

people need to follow the rules as they are written! the judges we currently have are too political and activist and that needs to change

Western Iowa Today

Sand Says Finkenauer Made Inappropriate Attack on Judge

(Des Moines, IA) — State Auditor Rob Sand, a Democrat, says U-S Senate candidate Abby Finkenauer’s criticism of a district court judge who ruled against her bid to stay on the June Primary ballot was inappropriate. Finkenauer is one of three Democrats competing to run against Republican Senator Chuck Grassley in November. Sand says, “that judge did his job,” and “worked all weekend…in order to give whoever was going to be the losing party a chance to appeal.” Finkenauer called the judge a Republican who made a partisan decision that made a mockery of our democracy. A few days later, the Iowa Supreme Court overruled the decision that had invalidated three signatures on Finkenauer’s nominating petitions and her name WILL be on the June Primary ballot. A spokesman for Finkenauer’s campaign has not responded to requests for comment on Sand’s statements.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ernst Wants AG to Drop Appeal of Ruling That Ended Mask Mandate

(Washington, DC) — Iowa Senator Joni Ernst is urging the Justice Department to drop its appeal of a ruling that struck down the mask requirement for public transportation. She says, “Americans’ decisions to wear masks should be up to them.” Last week a federal judge in Florida ruled the Centers for Disease Control had exceeded its authority by issuing a mask mandate for planes, trains, buses, and subways. Ernst, a Republican from Red Oak, says pursuing an appeal creates uncertainty for businesses and travelers. She suggests the Biden Administration should focus its public health measures on potentially infected immigrants who are illegally crossing the southern border.
IOWA STATE
