Iowa Congresswoman Says She Probably Wouldn’t Have Criticized Judge
(Washington, DC) — Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne says she probably wouldn’t have criticized a judge whose ruling temporarily knocked Abby Finkenauer off the Democratic primary ballot. Axne endorsed Finkenauer as the party’s nominee for the U-S Senate last year. WHO / TV reports when Polk County District Judge Scott Beattie ruled Finkenauer had failed to collect enough valid signatures on her candidate campaign petition, the candidate called Beattie “a Republican judge” who “made a partisan decision.” The Iowa Supreme Court later ruled that state laws provide conflicting guidance on the matter and Finkenauer is back on the ballot.
