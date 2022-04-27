ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two people arrested by Omaha police after attempted traffic stop turns into pursuit

By KETV Staff Report
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. — Two people are in Omaha police custody after an attempted traffic stop turned into a pursuit Wednesday. According to officials, a gang unit was attempting to stop a vehicle near 114th...

