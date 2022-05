Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:09:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Armstrong; Carson; Collingsworth; Dallam; Deaf Smith; Donley; Gray; Hansford; Hartley; Hemphill; Hutchinson; Lipscomb; Moore; Ochiltree; Oldham; Potter; Randall; Roberts; Sherman; Wheeler The following message is transmitted at the request of the TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR ARIAEN RODRIQUEZ, HISPANIC, FEMALE, 8 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 4 FEET 10 INCHES, 60 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING A BLUE DRESS AND WHITE SANDALS AND ADALYNN RODRIQUEZ, HISPANIC, FEMALE, 5 YEARS OLD, HEIGHT 3 FEET 45 POUNDS, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, HAS A BIRTHMARK ON HER LEFT THIGH AND LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY DRESS WITH FLOWERS AND WHITE SANDALS. POLICE ARE LOOKING FOR MARIO ALBERTO RODRIQUEZ, 30 YEAR OLD, HISPANIC, MALE, HEIGHT 6 FEET, 220 POUNDS, BROWN HAIR, BROWN EYES, HAS A RED BEARD AND WAS LAST SEEN WEARING A BLACK HAT WITH A KEY SYMBOL, A GRAY SHIRT, BLACK JEANS AND BLACK SHOES, IN CONNECTION WITH THEIR ABDUCTION. THE SUSPECT IS DRIVING A DARK GRAY, 2018, DODGE, CHARGER WITH A OKLAHOMA, LICENSE PLATE NUMBER OF L...V...V...1...6...8 AND BLACK RIMS. THE SUSPECT WAS LAST HEARD FROM IN AMARILLO, TEXAS. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8...0...6...3...7...8...9...4...4...0. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS AMARILLO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 8...0...6...3...7...8...6...1...4...7.

