ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for Union County by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-28 10:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-27 15:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 16:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-30 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Williamson The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Williamson County in south central Texas * Until 530 PM CDT. * At 436 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Hutto, or near Pflugerville, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Trained weather spotters. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Round Rock, Taylor, Hutto, Coupland, Rices Crossing, Noack and Beyarsville. HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Union FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 315 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central Louisiana and northwest Louisiana, including the following parishes, in north central Louisiana, Jackson, Lincoln, Ouachita and Union. In northwest Louisiana, Bienville and Claiborne. * WHEN...Until 315 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1216 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Monroe, Ruston, Claiborne, West Monroe, Grambling, Brownsville-Bawcom, Brownsville-Bawcomville, Swartz, Farmerville, Bernice, Sterlington, Dubach, Choudrant, Simsboro, Marion, Vienna, Eros, Downsville, D Arbonne and Eureka. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
UNION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Brazos; Grimes; Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following counties, Brazos, Grimes, Montgomery and Walker. * WHEN...Until 200 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1101 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Eastern College Station, Anderson, Roans Prairie, Richards and Carlos. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Aitkin, Crow Wing by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/duluth. The next statement will be issued by late Sunday morning. Target Area: Aitkin; Crow Wing The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota Mississippi River At Aitkin affecting Aitkin and Crow Wing Counties. For the Mississippi at Aitkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Aitkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, The boat ramp at Aitkin city park floods. A few driveways become covered with water in the Cedarbrook area. Minor flooding of farmland occurs in the Cedarbrook community. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 11:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Saturday, April 30 and continue rising to a crest of 14.5 feet Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 13.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.9 feet on 05/03/2008. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (1 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Mississippi River Aitkin 13.0 13.0 Sat 11 pm CDT 13.3 13.8 14.3
AITKIN COUNTY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, NM
City
Grenville, NM
City
Clayton, NM
City
Mount Dora, NM
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Southern Humboldt Interior, Southern Trinity by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 08:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them indoors. Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will no longer be issued until the spring. Target Area: Southern Humboldt Interior; Southern Trinity FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Southern Trinity and Southern Humboldt Interior Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Rockingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Rockingham FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NH
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 20:52:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-01 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects such as lawn furniture. Target Area: Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast; Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to between 45 and 55 mph expected. Strongest winds near Gaviota and Refugio. * WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range and Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for drivers of high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Major roadway impacted by the gusty winds include Highways 101 and 154. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional sundowner winds are expected Sunday night and Monday night which may require additional wind advisories.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Coastal Cumberland, Coastal Waldo, Coastal York, Knox, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Knox; Lincoln; Sagadahoc FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures into the low to mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Coastal Rockingham County. In Maine, Coastal Waldo, Knox, Lincoln, Sagadahoc, Coastal Cumberland and Coastal York Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Wind Gust
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Franklin, Madison, Richland, Tensas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Franklin; Madison; Richland; Tensas THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA FRANKLIN MADISON RICHLAND TENSAS THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF DELHI, NEWELLTON, RAYVILLE, ST. JOSEPH, TALLULAH, WATERPROOF, AND WINNSBORO.
FRANKLIN PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bienville, Claiborne, De Soto, Lincoln, Red River, Union by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bienville; Claiborne; De Soto; Lincoln; Red River; Union SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND STONEWALL.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Boone, Clinton, Delaware, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 01:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-01 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Boone; Clinton; Delaware; Hamilton; Hendricks; Howard; Madison; Marion; Tipton FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of central Indiana and east central Indiana, including the following counties, in central Indiana, Boone, Clinton, Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Madison, Marion and Tipton. In east central Indiana, Delaware. * WHEN...Until 500 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 148 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over the past 24 hours. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Indianapolis, Anderson, Kokomo, Carmel, Fishers, Noblesville, Lawrence, Plainfield, Brownsburg, Lebanon, Zionsville, Speedway, Danville, Elwood, Alexandria, Tipton, Windfall, Westfield, Avon and Cicero. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BOONE COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Bolivar, Humphreys, Issaquena, Leflore, Sharkey, Sunflower by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bolivar; Humphreys; Issaquena; Leflore; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS ASHLEY CHICOT IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 PARISHES IN NORTHEAST LOUISIANA EAST CARROLL MOREHOUSE WEST CARROLL IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI HUMPHREYS IN NORTH CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI LEFLORE IN NORTHWEST MISSISSIPPI BOLIVAR SUNFLOWER WASHINGTON IN WEST CENTRAL MISSISSIPPI ISSAQUENA SHARKEY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANGUILLA, BASTROP, BELZONI, CLEVELAND, CROSSETT, DERMOTT, EPPS, EUDORA, GREENVILLE, GREENWOOD, HAMBURG, INDIANOLA, ISOLA, LAKE PROVIDENCE, LAKE VILLAGE, MAYERSVILLE, NORTH CROSSETT, OAK GROVE, ROLLING FORK, RULEVILLE, AND WEST CROSSETT.
BOLIVAR COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Coahoma, DeSoto, Lafayette, Marshall, Panola, Quitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-01 00:08:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Coahoma; DeSoto; Lafayette; Marshall; Panola; Quitman; Tallahatchie; Tate; Tunica; Yalobusha SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 166 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 2 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI COAHOMA DESOTO LAFAYETTE MARSHALL PANOLA QUITMAN TALLAHATCHIE TATE TUNICA YALOBUSHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BATESVILLE, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE, COFFEEVILLE, HOLLY SPRINGS, MARKS, OLIVE BRANCH, OXFORD, SENATOBIA, SOUTHAVEN, TUNICA, AND WATER VALLEY.
COAHOMA COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Angelina, Nacogdoches, San Augustine, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-30 22:57:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-01 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Angelina; Nacogdoches; San Augustine; Shelby SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 165, PREVIOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING, IS NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT SUNDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY IN SOUTH CENTRAL ARKANSAS UNION IN LOUISIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 PARISHES IN NORTH CENTRAL LOUISIANA LINCOLN UNION IN NORTHWEST LOUISIANA BIENVILLE CLAIBORNE DE SOTO RED RIVER IN TEXAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES IN NORTHEAST TEXAS ANGELINA NACOGDOCHES SAN AUGUSTINE SHELBY THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, BERNICE, CENTER, COUSHATTA, EL DORADO, FARMERVILLE, GIBSLAND, HAYNESVILLE, HOMER, LOGANSPORT, LUFKIN, MANSFIELD, MARTIN, NACOGDOCHES, RINGGOLD, RUSTON, SAN AUGUSTINE, AND STONEWALL.
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy