Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville man pleads guilty to attempted child sexual abuse crimes

By Samantha Mathers
 3 days ago
DOJ charges 138, including 23 doctors, in $1.4B health care fraud cases

A Jacksonville man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attempting to use a 9-year-old to produce photos of sexual abuse.

Tadd Andrew Melton, 33, faces a minimum mandatory sentence of 15 years, and up to 30 years, according to a federal indictment.

According to the plea agreement, on Feb. 2, 2021, an undercover federal agent entered an online chatroom in a social media app that featured users with a sexual interest in children. The agent assumed the identity of the mother of a 9-year-old girl.

Investigators say Melton contacted the agent and expressed interest in molesting the “child” and receiving child sex abuse images. Melton detailed what type of child sex abuse images he wanted and shared illegal pictures with the undercover agent.

This is another case brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims.

For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.

Comments / 0

