CalTrans crews safely removed 8-foot long beehive found while working on Highway 154

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans crews safely removed an 8-foot long beehive that was found during bridge work on Highway 154 on Tuesday.

Crews discovered the hive in a cavity of a wooden sign post, according to CalTrans.

Crews safely removed 40,000 bees to a commercial hive with the help of beekeepers before releasing them to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.

