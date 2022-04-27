ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

CalTrans crews safely removed 8-foot long beehive found while working on Highway 154

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ImGD5_0fM7J3FN00

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – CalTrans crews safely removed an 8-foot long beehive that was found during bridge work on Highway 154 on Tuesday.

Crews discovered the hive in a cavity of a wooden sign post, according to CalTrans.

Crews safely removed 40,000 bees to a commercial hive with the help of beekeepers before releasing them to agricultural areas to pollinate crops.

The post CalTrans crews safely removed 8-foot long beehive found while working on Highway 154 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

SoCal water restrictions: How to make your yard more water efficient

As a drought continues to plague the region, Southern California’s water supplier has for the first time restricted millions to watering their yards just one day a week. The unprecedented action by the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California is due to a water shortage emergency and means that certain cities and water agencies in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KVCR NEWS

Over 850,000 Inland Empire residents will have to limit outdoor watering to 1 day a week starting June 1st

Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and Western Municipal Water District Vice President Director Gracie Torres. Jonathan Linden: The Metropolitan Water District, which provides water to over 19 million residents in California, had their board of directors unanimously vote on Tuesday to require several water agencies in Southern California to take new measures to conserve water in the region. I'm joined now by Gracie Torres of Riverside, who's the vice president of the Western Municipal Water District. To start off, Gracie, can you tell listeners more about this order that was made by the Metropolitan Water District and what exactly it means for Inland Empire residents.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caltrans#Hive#Bees#Beehive#Beekeepers#Caltransd5
FOX40

Report urges California panel to deny desalination plant

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — A report issued Monday urges a California coastal panel to deny a proposal to build a $1.4 billion desalination plant that would draw on the ocean to expand water sources in Southern California. Staff for the California Coastal Commission recommended the panel reject Poseidon Water’s proposal to build the 50 million […]
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
SFGate

3 California Highway Patrol officers hurt in fiery wreck

DOWNEY, Calif. (AP) — Three California Highway Patrol officers investigating a Los Angeles-area freeway crash were injured early Thursday when a motorist smashed into a CHP patrol car and it burst into flames, authorities said. The fiery wreck occurred around 1:30 a.m. on the eastbound side of Interstate 105...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTLA

SoCal water shortage emergency declared, outdoor watering restricted

A water shortage emergency was declared by Southern California water officials for the first time ever on Tuesday. The Metropolitan Water District of Southern California implemented an “Emergency Water Conservation Program,” restricting outdoor watering to one day a week in parts of Los Angeles, Ventura and San Bernardino counties. The restrictions will take effect on […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Nearly 20,000 tons of almonds stuck in Manteca, distributor says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of California’s cash crops is stuck in storage, and it’s a major problem for local almond farmers, growers and the economy in the region. Rows and rows of boxes with millions of California almonds are sitting in warehouses in Manteca, with nowhere to go.  “It’s just never been a problem […]
MANTECA, CA
KGET

These are the deadliest areas in Kern County, according to homicide data

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Governor Gavin Newsom has previously called Kern County, “the murder capital of California.” Data from 17 News’ Homicide Tracker showed there were 136 confirmed homicides in only 21 ZIP codes in 2021. The most homicides in a single zip code for the year was 36–more than double the second most. Those […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Reuters

California desalination plant hits regulatory hurdle

(Reuters) -A proposed California desalination plant that would produce 50 million gallons of drinking water per day failed a crucial regulatory hurdle on Monday, possibly dooming a project that had been promoted as a partial solution for sustained drought. The staff of the California Coastal Commission recommended denying approval of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

‘This Is A Major Public Health Challenge’: Newsom Unveils Plans To Prepare For Increasing California Heat

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento heat hit triple digits 28 times last year, and five of those days were record highs. Now, state leaders are unveiling new plans to prepare for more extreme heat emergencies. Extreme heat is becoming a way of life here in California. So just how bad are heatwaves going to be in the future? Historically, Sacramento sees two or three days above 104 degrees each year. That’s expected to reach 10-15 days by mid-century. “We have very high confidence on future temperature predictions,” Paul Ullrich, a UC Davis climate professor said. Now, Gov. Gavin Newsom is asking for $300 million to create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy