NFL Draft: Malik Willis Favored Over Kenny Pickett to be 1st QB

 3 days ago

The oddsmakers like Liberty’s Malik Willis to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The margin between Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett is close, but Willis is the narrow favorite at multiple sportsbooks as of Wednesday, the day before the first round is held in Las Vegas.

Willis was the -190 favorite at DraftKings, with Pickett also owning reasonably short odds at +170. At BetMGM, Willis was being offered at -155 and drawing 39.4 percent of the handle to be the first quarterback off the board, while Pickett was next at +130 and backed by 37.6 percent of the handle.

How Many 1st-Round QBs?

Then there is a considerable gap between them and the third option, Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder. Ridder stood at +800 at BetMGM and +1000 at DraftKings. Matt Corral of Ole Miss was fourth (+1600 at BetMGM, +1800 at DraftKings).

BetMGM is offering an Over/Under prop of 3.5 quarterbacks being selected in the first round. The Under was being supported by 69 percent of the bets and 94 percent of the handle as of Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24pwRf_0fM7HzzK00
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Willis led the Flames in both passing and rushing in 2021, putting up 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while rushing for 878 yards and 13 more scores. He guided the Flames to an 8-5 record and a 56-20 victory in the LendingTree Bowl over Eastern Michigan.

Pickett burst onto the national scene in his senior season, leading Pitt to its first ACC championship and being named a Heisman Trophy finalist. He ranked fifth in the nation in passing yards (4,319) and third in passing touchdowns (42).

QB-Needy Teams

The top five teams in the draft order — the Jacksonville Jaguars, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets and New York Giants — are not expected to take a quarterback. The Carolina Panthers, at No. 6 overall, are the first team that may be interested in a quarterback.

The Atlanta Falcons (eighth overall) and Seattle Seahawks (ninth) are also in the market for a quarterback after trading away Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson, respectively.

