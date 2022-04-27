Count Me Out on Having a Bucket List

I do not, as members of my generation have been known to say, dream of labor. I do not aspire to hard work in my life in general, and I certainly don’t dream of laboring in my relationships. Unfortunately, while I would prefer a relationship in which I am constantly wined, dined and pampered, most long-term partnerships will, at some point or another, dissolve into a daily ritual of domestic duties. You move in together, you get a dog and maybe a kid or two, or then you spend the rest of your lives taking turns cleaning the house and buying groceries and doing laundry. It sounds horrifying and monotonous, sure, but it’s either that or doing all those same things by yourself and then dying alone, so pick your poison.

