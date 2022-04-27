ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Count Me Out on Having a Bucket List

By Reviewed by Gary Drevitch
psychologytoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "bucket list" can feel too prescribed and when items are not accomplished, it can feel like a failure. Goals are good, but be sure to make room for sponteneity and doing things you never thought of before. The journey is what is most important, so don't limit yourself...

www.psychologytoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bucket List#Here And Now
Chip Chick

She Went On 5 Dates With A Guy Before Realizing That She's Not Attracted To Him And She's Not Sure How To Tell Him

A 24-year-old woman met a man through a dating app, and she's already been on 5 excellent dates with this guy. She felt that their conversations were great and they had plenty to talk about. She also liked his jokes and he really did make her laugh a lot. Although there was so much she did enjoy about spending time with him, that all came to a screeching halt when they started taking things to the next level. "I liked his face, height, and posture," she explained. "He was always wearing warm thick sweaters, so I could see that he is kinda big, but I couldn't see the shape..."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

The girl with ‘spun glass hair’: Meet the eight-year-old with a mane that can’t be combed

A mother who affectionately called her daughter “a little scarecrow” when she was tiny because of her uncombable hair syndrome says the eight-year-old has blossomed into a style icon boasting a  multi-coloured “lion’s mane.”One of only 100 people worldwide thought by scientists to have been diagnosed with the rare genetic condition causing dry, frizzy hair that cannot be combed flat, rather than wanting to tame her crowning glory, Holly Wright, loves it, according to her mother, Emma Wilson, 41.Concerned she might be teased when she started school, the social worker, who lives in Northallerton, North Yorkshire, with Holly and her identical...
KIDS
InsideHook

Unfortunately, It Seems the Key to a Better Relationship Is Doing Chores Together

I do not, as members of my generation have been known to say, dream of labor. I do not aspire to hard work in my life in general, and I certainly don’t dream of laboring in my relationships. Unfortunately, while I would prefer a relationship in which I am constantly wined, dined and pampered, most long-term partnerships will, at some point or another, dissolve into a daily ritual of domestic duties. You move in together, you get a dog and maybe a kid or two, or then you spend the rest of your lives taking turns cleaning the house and buying groceries and doing laundry. It sounds horrifying and monotonous, sure, but it’s either that or doing all those same things by yourself and then dying alone, so pick your poison.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

How NOT to start a relationship (and what to do instead): Dating expert reveals the mistakes to avoid, from 'breadcrumbing' to telling white lies - but says you should always ask about their day

The early days of a relationship are often blissful - but can also be tricky to navigate. A British dating expert has weighed in on how not to start a romance, revealing the most common pitfalls people are making with their love interests during the initial stages of dating. Tina...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Surprising Ways You Can Turn Thoughts Into Action

We have over 6,000 thoughts a day, many of which are ignored, partly because we consider them “invalid.”. Self-validation theory suggests thoughts can affect our judgments and behavior when their perceived validity is increased. The perceived validity of a belief may be influenced by factors unrelated to its content—factors...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

9 Tips for Embracing the Good Things in Your Life

Embracing your life isn't only about accepting its challenges and difficulties and its goodness and good times. Tips for embracing life include being mindful, accepting and affirming that you are worthy of good things, and resisting catastrophizing. When I made “embrace your life” my slogan for 2022, I wasn’t only...
psychologytoday.com

5 Secrets to Being Happier Without Relying on Your Partner

Every relationship has its ups and downs. In fact, life has its ups and downs. That’s totally normal—we wouldn’t be human if we did not have these mood swings. At times, you don’t even know why you feel down but you find yourself dreading getting up in the morning and are having trouble getting through the day. In any case, a little mood booster would be a good thing.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
M. Brown

I never felt shame for being happy about my divorce

**This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. There is such a thing as grieving for a relationship. Whether it’s the end of a long-term relationship or even a short-term relationship that was very meaningful during its time, there’s usually a period of time for mourning what could have been, what would have been, or what we think should have been.
TheConversationAU

You can't be happy all the time: how Encanto and Turning Red can help families wrestle with anger and sadness

In the film Turning Red (2022), a young 13-year-old girl, Meilin “Mei” Lee, turns into a red panda whenever she has strong emotions: when she is angry, when she is sad and when she is excited. She begins to believe that strong emotions are embarrassing and tries to suppress her true self. In the film Encanto (2021), the multi-generational Madrigal family keep their emotions from each other, causing their house to crumble. As in Inside Out (2015) and Frozen (2013) before them, in these films the traditional animation villain is gone, and the “villain” becomes the character’s emotions. Only when the characters learn...
RELATIONSHIPS
Refinery29

Too Many Thoughts Living Rent-Free In Your Head? Try Mind Gardening

People have been describing thoughts, images, and ideas as "living in their head rent-free" for years now. Urban Dictionary (the font of all knowledge) first published the phrase back in 2017, though it really took on a life of its own in 2018. The phrase became shorthand for the unprompted or uninvited trivia your brain stores — like the TikTok songs consistently playing in the background of your thoughts, or the fact that you can recall your first crush's home phone number but not what you had for lunch yesterday. The use of the phrase articulates a real phenomenon that we are always, passively absorbing and retaining information. A lot of the thoughts and ideas that populate our heads include stuff that doesn't pay rent, and... probably doesn't deserve to be there.
GARDENING
psychologytoday.com

Cats Deserve to Be Happy—Here's How to Enrich Their Lives

Cats are often misunderstood and therefore need more from the humans they live with. Pet cats need an appropriate home set-up to thrive, such as a sturdy scratching post that they like. Pet cats can be trained to handle necessary events such as going in the carrier and a visit...
PETS
theodysseyonline.com

best friends "forever."

When you first meet someone, you get a pretty good feel for what kind of role they are going to play in your life. at least i do. some people come into my life and i know that they are just a page in my story, maybe even just a few sentences. others come into my life and i just know that they will be intertwined through the rest of my book.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy