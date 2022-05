After initially being released in Canada, the sitcom Schitt's Creek ultimately found its way to Netflix, allowing international audiences to dive into the hilarious experience, with its availability on the streamer largely helping it become a worldwide comedy sensation. After years of being available on the service, the sitcom is officially leaving the platform later this year, and while that might be disappointing to subscribers, it will still be available to stream, though it will instead be exclusively available on Hulu. Schitt's Creek will be available exclusively on Hulu starting on October 3rd, though it's unclear exactly when it will leave Netflix.

