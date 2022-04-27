ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The Last O.G. Cancelled by TBS After Four Seasons

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 3 days ago

TBS is cancelling The Last O.G. after four seasons on the network. It's been a good run for Tracy Morgan's fun comedy/drama series. However, Warner Bros. Discovery announced that they would be sunsetting all scripted series at TBS and TNT this week. It's a wild move considering the output of both...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

ComicBook

A Ton of Movies Are Leaving Hulu This Weekend

The end of April arrives this weekend, and with it comes some changes to the lineups of major streaming services. Most services add a bunch of new titles at the top of each month, but they also bid farewell to quite a few titles as well. Hulu is no exception. This weekend, on the very last day of April, Hulu is losing a bunch of popular movies.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Kevin Hart Raises $100M From Private Equity Backers to Form New Banner

Comedian Kevin Hart will launch new media company HARTBEAT with a $100 million investment from private equity firm Abry Partners.  The new venture, unveiled Tuesday, is a combination of his two production companies, Laugh Out Loud and HartBeat Productions. Hart plans to use the investment to hire more employees, grow the existing brands within the new enterprise and develop new content.More from The Hollywood ReporterNetflix Acquires Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's Sony Pic 'The Man From Toronto'Just For Laughs Unveils Plans for In-Person Comedy FestivalGaming Company Backbone Reveals Series A Funding Backed by Ashton Kutcher, The Weeknd, Kevin Hart and More “The creation...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead Spinoff Isle of the Dead Casts Third Lead

The Walking Dead spinoff starring Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan has cast Gaius Charles as its third lead. The Grey's Anatomy alum, whose credits include roles on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and TV's Taken, will join AMC's Walking Dead Universe as Izaak in Isle of the Dead. In March, AMC Networks officially greenlit the New York City-set spinoff teaming Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) sometime after the events of the final season of The Walking Dead. Deadline first reported Charles' leading role.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Releases First Look at That '70s Show Sequel

Saturday was a big news day for That '90s Show, Netflix's sequel to That '70s Show. Not only did the streamer reveal that most of the young cast from the original series will be returning to reprise their roles in what's being described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances", but Netflix also revealed a first-look photo from the upcoming series as well featuring returning stars and series regulars Debra Jo Rupp as Kitty Foreman and Kurtwood Smith as Red Foreman. The photo sees Red and Kitty sitting at their kitchen table and while the decor has been given a bit of a '90s update, all the nostalgia for That '70s Show is still there. You can check it out for yourself below.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

One of Prime Video's Best Shows Is Back For a New Season

One of Amazon Prime Video's most beloved series has returned for a second season. On Friday, the streaming service dropped the second season of Undone, three years after the dramedy series first debuted. The show, which utilizes rotoscoping techniques to create its animation, explores the elastic nature of reality through its central character, Alma (Rosa Salazar). After getting into a nearly fatal car accident, Alma discovers she has a new relationship with time and uses this ability to find out the truth about her father's death. The series, which is co-created by Bojack Horseman alums Kate Purdy and Raphael Bob-Waksberg, is poised to deal even more with the multiverse — and with the history of Alma's family — in Season 2.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Cancels Plans for Two Animated Shows

Today has been a rough day for television fans. Both Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow were canceled by The CW, and Netflix ended Space Force after two seasons. It's been an intense couple of weeks for Netflix, who also scrapped Bright 2 and the animated adaptation of Jeff Smith's Bone. Now, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed the streaming service has stopped production on two new animated series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Peacock Reaches 28 Million Active Streaming Accounts

Peacock has reached a new milestone as they count 28 million monthly active accounts in the United States alone. There are 13 million paid subscribers according to a Q1 earnings call on Thursday. Comcast is happy with the streamer's efforts in the early days of the show. NBCU's Jeff Shell had a lot to reflect on during the call. Peacock has found a way to leverage legacy content into positive growth. Another feather in the platform's cap is the way its been tied to both the NFL and Olympics coverage. There's no doubt the live sports angle has been a boost for their operation in the early going. But, one of the secret weapons for them has to be a fresh partnership with WWE. Along with the other sporting events, it has positioned Peacock as a hub for all kinds of entertainment that demands eyeballs the second it begins. Hits like Bel-Air have also put some wind into their sails.
NFL
ComicBook

Critically Acclaimed Comedy Leaving Netflix to Become Hulu Exclusive

After initially being released in Canada, the sitcom Schitt's Creek ultimately found its way to Netflix, allowing international audiences to dive into the hilarious experience, with its availability on the streamer largely helping it become a worldwide comedy sensation. After years of being available on the service, the sitcom is officially leaving the platform later this year, and while that might be disappointing to subscribers, it will still be available to stream, though it will instead be exclusively available on Hulu. Schitt's Creek will be available exclusively on Hulu starting on October 3rd, though it's unclear exactly when it will leave Netflix.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Star Trek Star Confirms Picard Season 3 Return, Teases Huge Final Season

This week's episode of Star Trek: Picard revealed why Seven of Nine never joined Starfleet, but the series isn't done with Seven yet. There's one more season of Star Trek: Picard to come and it will bring back the entire Star Trek: The Next Generation core cast. Jeri Ryan will also be there, bringing Seven of NIne to life again for Star Trek: Picard Season Three. "Yes, you'll see Seven again, I can tell you that," Ryan tells The Hollywood Reporter. She teases big things to come as well. "I think the fans will not be disappointed. The season is huge, and it is a very worthy sendoff for all of these characters."
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Expendables 4 Gets Title

CinemaCon is currently taking place in Las Vegas, and the event has showcased a bunch of movies. Some upcoming franchise film's had their official titles revealed today, including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning. Fans have also been waiting on some news about Expendables 4, especially after the first poster was spotted at the event this week. Today, it was revealed that the official title for the film will be Expend4bles.
MOVIES
ComicBook

What Song Is at the End of Moon Knight Episode 5?

Fans have been wondering what the song at the end of Moon Knight Episode 5 was. Well, viewers were treated to "Más Allá del Sol," a Spanish-language hymn performed by Manuel Bonilla. A lot of commenters on social media pointed out the track because of their experience with the Adventist Church. While this version was arranged by Bonilla, the original version of the song was composed by Emiliano Ponce, who is a pastor in that same church. Moon Knight has reached far and wide for its needle drops. While things may have gotten started with Kid Cudi or Wham! But Hesham Nazih's score has become a big player in the Disney+ show as well. Who knows what surprises are hiding in the music for the final episode as well.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Masterpiece Trilogy of Films Arrive on Paramount+

The Offer, the series about the making of The Godfather, is now streaming on Paramount+ and along with the new series, all three films in The Godfather trilogy are now streaming as well. Beginning today, Thursday, April 28th, remastered versions of all three Godfather films — The Godfather, The Godfather, Part II, and The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone — are available to watch on Paramount+.
MOVIES
ComicBook

HBO Max Just Got Three Great Horror Movies

It's not uncommon for the many streaming services out there to get all-new content throughout the month, but the very final day of a month is surprising; despite this oddity, HBO Max has picked up three movies for its streaming platform today, and frankly all three of them are great horror movies. Among the films that were added to HBO Max today is the classic found-footage movie The Blair Witch Project (1999), and Rob Zombie's pair of backwoods horror movies House of 1,000 Corpses and its sequel The Devil's Rejects. You can stream them now at HBO Max, let's dig into why they're great below.
MOVIES
ComicBook

The Vampire Diaries Star and Creator to Reunite on New Netflix Series

Two alums of the hit The CW series The Vampire Diaries are reuniting on a new project. On Friday, it was announced that Netflix has put a new drama series, which is under the working title of Confessions, into development. The series will star and be executive produced by former The Vampire Diaries star Paul Wesley, and will be written and executive produced by former showrunner Julie Plec, alongside Better Call Saul's Bradley Paul. The project is based on the article "The Confessions of a Drug-Addicted High School Teacher", which was published by Jason Smith on Thought Catalog in 2015.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

That '70s Show: All Cast Members Except One Returning For That '90s Show

Production on Netflix's That '90s Show, the sequel to the fan favorite sitcom That '70s Show is underway and now, the upcoming series has added even more original returning stars. According to Deadline, all of the original young cast of That '70s Show with the exception of Danny Masterson will be appearing in the sequel. Per the report, Topher Grace, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Laura Prepon, and Wilmer Valderrama will al reprise their original roles in what is described as "legacy cast making special guest appearances." The actors join fellow That '70s Show stars Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp who are both series stars and executive producers on That '90s Show. Netflix also released a first-look at the series, which you can check out here.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Morbius Star Reacts to Film's Poor Reception: "They Really Messed With It"

Morbius has been in theaters for less than a month, and it definitely made a mark in the superhero movie community. The film is rumored to hit homes worldwide sooner rather than later and it could be due to the films dismal response. Morbius was pretty bad, and it seems that one of the actors from the film has some feelings on that. Al Madrigal, who plays Agent Rodriguez in the film, recently had a chat with ComicBookMovie and he basically says that it is what it is.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Star Trek 4: Zachary Quinto Casts Doubt on Production Starting This Year

Despite the previous announcement, Zachary Quinto isn't sure that Star Trek 4 will begin shooting this year with the Kelvin Timeline cast returning. Quinto, who plays Spock in Star Trek, is currently appearing in Who's Afraid of Virginia Wolfe? at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, where Star Trek 4 director Matt Shakman serves as artistic director. The Hollywood Reporter spoke to Quinto about the play and touched on Star Trek's future. Quinto remains eager to reunite with his Enterprise crew for another cinematic adventure. However, he remains skeptical that it will happen this year as the studio, Paramount Pictures, has set no specific dates.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Caity Lotz Breaks Silence on DC's Legends of Tomorrow Cancellation

DC's Legends of Tomorrow ended its seventh season back in March and fans had been eagerly awaiting news of the series' fate. On Friday, the news came down that The CW had decided not to renew the fan favorite Arrowverse series for an eighth season. Now, series star Caity Lotz is opening up about Legends' cancellation, expressing both sadness about the series' end and gratitude for having had the opportunity to Sara Lance for as long as she did. Lotz took to Instagram Stories after news of Legends' cancellation on Friday, sharing in a series of videos her feelings.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Co-Showrunner Addresses Series' Cliffhanger Ending

On Friday, fans of The CW's Arrowverse were hit with a major one-two punch with the cancellations of both Batwoman and DC's Legends of Tomorrow. For Legends fans, the news was especially hard with the show having just completed its seventh season earlier this year not only with the introduction of Booster Gold (Donald Faison) but with a cliffhanger about the fate of the time traveling team. Now, series co-showrunner Keto Shimizu is speaking out, addressing not only the series' cliffhanger ending but as well as revealing that her time with the series had already ended before news about Season 8.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

