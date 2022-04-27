The Last O.G. Cancelled by TBS After Four Seasons

Peacock has reached a new milestone as they count 28 million monthly active accounts in the United States alone. There are 13 million paid subscribers according to a Q1 earnings call on Thursday. Comcast is happy with the streamer's efforts in the early days of the show. NBCU's Jeff Shell had a lot to reflect on during the call. Peacock has found a way to leverage legacy content into positive growth. Another feather in the platform's cap is the way its been tied to both the NFL and Olympics coverage. There's no doubt the live sports angle has been a boost for their operation in the early going. But, one of the secret weapons for them has to be a fresh partnership with WWE. Along with the other sporting events, it has positioned Peacock as a hub for all kinds of entertainment that demands eyeballs the second it begins. Hits like Bel-Air have also put some wind into their sails.

