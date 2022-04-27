ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

Suspect wanted in Quincy shooting death turns himself in

By NCWLIFE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe man wanted for the shooting death of an 18-year-old Quincy High School student turned himself in to the Grant County Jail early this morning, Quincy police said. Horacio Morales Perez, 18, had been...

