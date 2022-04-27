ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

Lagrange Police looking for murder and aggravated assault suspect, seeking public help

By Simone Gibson
 3 days ago

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Lagrange Police Department is investigating a murder/aggravated assault case and seeks public help identifying the suspect(s).

On April 24, 2022, at 8:30 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department alerted the Lagrange Police Department about a person who arrived at the Grady Memorial Hospital around 1 a.m. suffering from a gunshot wound.

As a result, the victim, Nasr Midian Kahenti Atun El Bebley-Calvin, 18, of Atlanta, Georgia, died from the wound. The Atlanta Police Department also shared unverified information explaining that the victim was shot in Lagrange, Georgia, at Club Tru.

Due to witnesses being unwilling to cooperate, the Atlanta Police Department could not confirm where the shooting occurred.

Two days later, on April 26, 2022, around 5 p.m. Lagrange Police Detectives and Atlanta Police Homicide Detectives concluded the shooting happened on Lafayette Parkway in Lagrange, Georgia.

The investigation uncovered the victim was in Lagrange, Georgia, with a performer and others working at Club Tru, located on East Depot Street, late at night on April 23, 2022.

After the performance, the victim and numerous others left the club in several cars to head back to Atlanta, Georgia. As the group traveled on Lafayette Parkway, an unidentified vehicle fired multiple shots into the vehicle carrying the victim and several others.

As multiple shots hit the car, a bullet struck the victim in the head. The victim was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital. Medical professionals pronounced the victim dead soon after he arrived at the hospital.

The investigation also determined the performer, Cold Hearted Savage, is employed with 4pf Music Label, which is affiliated with criminal street gangs and gang activity in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Lagrange Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact the police department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crimestoppers at 706-812-1000.

