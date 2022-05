Temporary traffic lights are set to cause delays on a busy Buckinghamshire road in the coming week. The lights will be in place in Bierton, on the A418 just outside Aylesbury. There will be two way temporary traffic lights on the A418 Aylesbury Road between the junctions with Barnett Way and Burcott Lane. Congestion and delays are expected as a result of the work.

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO