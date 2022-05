TIONESTA, Pa. – John Martincic bet the family farm on his upstart business, and the wager paid off. Fulfilling a childhood dream of residing and owning a business in Forest County, the Canonsburg, Pennsylvania native bought a local farm and started Forest Scientific Corporation. Its success and growth led the president and founder to compete for the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) Small Business Person of the Year.

