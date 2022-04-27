ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

April 27, 2022

Cover picture for the articleTRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police Director Steve Wilson today announced that Trenton Police Officer, Ja’Neice Worley, witnessed an active bank robbery, intervened and successfully placed the suspect into custody. Yesterday, the suspect entered the Wells Fargo Bank armed with a loaded firearm with an extended magazine. The suspect...

