MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Skytop Lodge in Barrett Township has thousands of trees on its property, but not all are state champions, nearing 100 years old. "It was on its last leg, I think, till we got our hands on it," said Ike Olson, owner of Keystone Tree Specialists. "Now, because I cut it back, got a lot of weight off of it, it's going to be there for many, many years to come."

MONROE COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO