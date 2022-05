Another chilly morning across Southern New England with breezy conditions making us feel even cooler. Today starts with sunshine but some clouds roll through for the afternoon. Expect highs in the mid 50s range, a few degrees warmer than yesterday but still cool for late-April. It also stays breezy this afternoon. Tonight will be clear and chilly with lows back down into the 30s.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO