ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lagrange, GA

LaGrange Police looking for man using counterfeit $100 bills at local businesses

By Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

LAGRANGE, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The LaGrange Police Department is investigating several instances in which counterfeit money was passed off to businesses in the area.

According to police, retail businesses including Aldi, Hobby Lobby, and Staples have had counterfeit $100 bills used as payments for transactions at their LaGrange locations.

Police said they believe the same individual is responsible for each of the instances and are seeking information about the individual.

Security footage of the suspect was shared to the LaGrange Police Facebook page . Police said the person is the male with the white t-shirt and khaki’s in the first part of the video and in the second part of the video he is wearing a striped t-shirt and Nike shorts.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CH8gS_0fM7E8L700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B1aJr_0fM7E8L700
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZPQMb_0fM7E8L700

Anyone who can identify the individual or who has information about these incidents should contact Detective Ligon at 706-883-2621 or call Troup County CrimeStoppers at 706-812-1000.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police arrest suspect in Olde Towne Drive shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department arrested the man suspected of murdering John Allen Bishop at Olde Towne Drive on April 27, 2022. According to the Columbus Police Department, Dante Williams was arrested at the scene of the shooting. He has been charged with murder. His preliminary hearing will take place on April […]
COLUMBUS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lagrange, GA
Lagrange, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Georgia: Former drug task for commander indicted on 30 charges

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – A former drug task force commander in Georgia is facing dozens of charges in connection to a fraud investigation. According to a news release from Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Chad Rosborough has been indicted on 30 charges including theft by taking, unlawful use of a financial transaction card, and violation of […]
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Counterfeit Money#Bills#Fraud#Lagrange Police#Aldi#Hobby Lobby#Staples#Nike#Troup County#Nexstar Media Inc
WJCL

Missing Georgia child found dead: Police search for hours before finding body in nearby pond

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Georgia say they have discovered the body of a 4-year-old autistic boy who wandered away from his home Monday night. The Dekalb County Police Department says Kyruss Williams disappeared from his home along Fair Pines Cove around 6:30 p.m. After searching for hours, authorities discovered the boy's body just before 2:30 a.m. in a pond just a few feet from the home he and his family were staying at.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Auburn police searching for armed suspect after high speed chase

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Police continue to be active around Chewacla State Park after a high speed chase ends in a crash. One suspect is in custody. Police are still searching for a second suspect, believed to be armed A helicopter hovered over Chewacla State Park in the hours before midnight Sunday and into Monday […]
AUBURN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
11Alive

Deputies find nearly $53,000 in street drugs in Hall County

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested two people in Hall County after they found weapons, illegal drugs and cash inside their home on Friday, according to the sheriff's office. Agents with Hall County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, with assistance from HCSO's Patrol Division and Warrant Division, searched a...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
The Albany Herald

Albany woman arrested on insurance fraud charges

ATLANTA — An Albany woman who is the owner of a health career center has been charged with three counts of insurance fraud, Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s office announced. Tonya Yvette Taylor, 51, of Albany, has been charged with three counts of fraud in...
ALBANY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy