Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger blasted stock trading app Robinhood on Saturday, saying the company is now "unraveling." "It's so easy to overdo a good idea. ... Look what happened to Robinhood from its peak to its trough. Wasn't that pretty obvious that something like that was going to happen?" Munger said at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting Saturday.

