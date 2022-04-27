ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Commanders exercise fifth-year option on Montez Sweat, DE getting $11.5 million guaranteed

By Jordan Dajani
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Commanders have one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, and they locked down one of their starters for the 2023 season. On Wednesday, the Commanders announced that they had exercised the fifth-year option on Montez Sweat. Sweat, who rushes the passer opposite Chase Young, recorded...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

MINNEAPOLIS, MN
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL
Comments / 0

