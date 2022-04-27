ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Covina, CA

1 person dead after a fiery crash on 10 Freeway in West Covina (West Covina, CA)

 3 days ago

One person died while another suffered injuries following a fiery crash in West Covina on the 10 Freeway overnight. As per the initial information, the two-vehicle collision took place on the eastbound lanes of the freeway west of Azusa Avenue after midnight [...]

Looking for more local accident reports? Browse through Today's California Accident News or search your local traffic.

Comments / 0

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

