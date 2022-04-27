ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inkom, ID

Make-A-Wish Idaho grants pink playhouse wish to 4-year-old Inkom girl

By News Team
 3 days ago
INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) - Make-A-Wish Idaho granted four-year-old Naomi’s wish for a pink playhouse in Inkom on April 23.

Her wish was granted with the help of people from Butler Builders, Dewall Construction and Rudy Moore, a volunteer who works for the forest service.

Wish kid Naomi was referred to Make-A-Wish Idaho with a cancer diagnosis. She has undergone surgery and chemotherapy and is expected to recover, although her health will be closely monitored for years to come.

The playhouse was manufactured by Lilliput Play Homes, but since the wish family’s property is so remote, the volunteers had to pick it up, deliver it, and assemble it. Construction of the playhouse took four hours.

“It would have taken a lot longer without help,” East Idaho Regional Director Julie Thomas said. “There was a lot to put together, but because we had the help that we did, we were able to get it built and set up in a single afternoon, just in time to surprise Naomi who was out while the playhouse was being assembled. The builders knew what they were doing. They were super sweet, and I think it meant a lot to them to be involved with this wish.”

When Naomi returned home, she “immediately took off running” towards the playhouse that she had picked out and selected the colors for. The playhouse came with a deed in Naomi’s name, was filled with gifts and has a loft that Naomi can climb to. Dawn from Butler Builders donated planters to decorate around the outside of it. Shawn’s Smoke and Fire BBQ provided a free lunch for all.

