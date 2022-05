ATLANTA — Many 11Alive viewers said they heard a loud boom around 1 p.m. Monday afternoon. That noise was a sonic boom caused by the SpaceX capsule that returned to Earth. The Associated Press reported Monday that three rich businessmen were back on Earth with their astronaut escort after a pricey trip to the International Space Station. The trip cost the trio $55 million apiece.

