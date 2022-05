GREEN BAY – Devonte Wyatt had been a Packer for a matter of minutes when his phone lit up with a call from a defensive lineman he grew up idolizing. Moments after the Packers drafted Wyatt with the second of their two first-round picks (No. 28 overall) on Thursday evening, two-time Pro Bowler Kenny Clark already was reaching out to welcome his newest teammate to Green Bay.

