Kyle, TX

Two men arrested in connection with gas skimming at a Kyle 7-Eleven

By Gabriel Romero
 3 days ago
Two gas skimmers were arrested in Kyle. (Tom Merton/Getty Images)

Two men were arrested over the weekend for reportedly skimming gas during two separate occasions in Kyle . On Saturday, April 23, at around 5 p.m. Kyle police responded to the 7-Eleven gas station at 19350 on I-35 after an employee saw two vehicles at the gas pumps pumping gas into hidden compartments.according to a news release

The employee noticed the men using multiple gift cards to make separate purchases. One of the vehicles left prior to the officer's arrival. Miguel Angel Vidal Flores, 29, of Austin, was arrested for unlawful use of criminal instrument, a third degree felony, according to the release.

Then on Monday, April 25, around 2:45 p.m., officers were called back to the same 7-Eleven store for the same gas skimming issue. The vehicle was gone before police arrived, but officers located the vehicle near the gas station.

As the officer began the traffic stop, he saw multiple gift cards being thrown from the vehicle. Police retrieved the gift cards and arrested Alberto Carlos Alonso Robina, 22, of Austin, who was charged with unlawful use of criminal instrument and tampering with physical evidence, a third degree felony. He was also identified at the other person at the 7-Eleven on Saturday, according to the release.

The city of Kyle explained to KNAN, the men enclosed transfer tanks within a box that was then welded into a toolbox in the bed of a pickup truck. The gift cards allegedly used to make the purchases were re-encoded with stolen credit/debt card information that allowed the two men to buy things with other people's money. Police are reaching out to the people who've had their information used in the crimes, police told the news station.

The Kyle police department is investigating both cases and more charges are likely coming, according to the release.

Here are a few ways to avoid card skimmers at gas stations, according to Experian . Pay with cash, pay inside the store, use mobile payments like Google Pay or Apple Pay, if available, use credit at the pump, not debit, check the reader before inserting cards, and look for secure pump stickers.

